Sunday, May 15
- 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of a stolen helium tank from the listed address. The suspect was not found.
- 90th Ave. and Comstock Lane — Officers were dispatched to a location for a group of ducklings in a storm drain. Advised public works to flush the ducks out.
- A 32-year-old female was cited for driving after suspension at Hemlock Lane and 62nd Place.
Monday, May 16
- 13000 block of 63rd Ave. — Report of a stolen catalytic converter from a company truck while in the parking lot. No suspect information at this time.
- 12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Three suspects had stolen multiple clothing items from the listed store. Case is under investigation.
- A 38-year-old female was cited for driving after revocation at I-94 and 105th Ave.
- A 27-year-old male was cited for driving after revocation at Elm Creek Blvd. and Hemlock Lane.
Tuesday, May 17
- Dunkirk Lane and 87th Ave. — A driver was given a verbal warning for a school bus stop arm violation.
- 93rd Ave. and Xenium Lane — Report of a dumping complain where several boxes and trash bags were dumped on the side of the road. No suspects.
- 12900 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a theft in progress at the listed electronics store. Both of the suspects were issued citations and trespass notices for misdemeanor theft.
- A 19-year-old male was cited for liquor possession by person under 21 at I-94 and Weaver Lake Road.
- A 20-year-old male was cited for vehicle registration/permit/plate required at I-494 and Bass Lake Road.
- A 26-year-old male was cited for failure to stop for traffic control device and driver fails to yield to right of way of emergency vehicle at Vagabond Lane and Bass Lake Road.
- A 32-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation at Hospital Drive and Maple Grove Parkway.
Wednesday, May 18
- 12800 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of a forgery report where an unknown female party had attempted to use counterfeit bills to pay for merchandise. No suspect information.
- 7900 block of Wedgewood Lane — Officers were dispatched to a theft that had just occurred at the listed business. Case is under investigation.
- 10700 block of 108th Place — Report of an individual soliciting door to door without a permit. The officer gave the individual a verbal warning.
- A 34-year-old female and a 31-year-old female were cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Thursday, May 19
- 11300 block of 89th Ave. — A male party was issued a citation for littering in a parking lot of a business.
- 15300 block of Grove Circle — A 22-year-old male and 25-year-old female were arrested for theft and fleeing from a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
- 12800 block of 82nd Place — A dog owner received a verbal warning for her dog violating the city ordinance for a barking dog complaint.
Friday, May 20
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — Officers were dispatched to a store where a customer had paid for merchandise using counterfeit bills. No identifiable suspect information.
- 15300 block of Grove Circle — Report of a credit card being used fraudulently at the noted location. There is no suspect information at this time.
Saturday, May 21
- 10900 block of 100th Ave. — Officers were dispatched to a call regarding loud music in the area. Upon arrival, no loud music could be heard. Call cleared.
- Fernbrook Lane and County Road 81 — Report of a suspicious male in the area carrying a tool box. No further action was taken and the individual was released from the scene once contact was made.
- 11500 block of Fountains Drive — An officer was dispatched to a parking lot for a hit and run accident. The driver who hit the other vehicle came back and they exchanged information at the scene.
Other
- During this time period there were 33 property damage traffic accidents and four property damage injury traffic accidents.
