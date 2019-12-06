The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Nov. 17 to 23. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Nov. 17
16300 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of forgery. Officer responded and found suspect had attempted purchase with counterfeit bill and left the scene in a vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
11900 block of Main St. — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found window of vehicle had been broken and laptop stolen. No suspect information.
9300 block of Ranchview Lane — An officer on routine patrol made contact with individual who was subsequently arrested for six outstanding warrants.
A 24-year-old male was cited for possessing or selling a small amount of marijuana on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Monday, Nov. 18
11600 block of Gentilly Road — There was a report of damage to property. Officer made contact and found power lines to homeowner’s outdoor lights had been cut. No suspect information.
13600 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found two suspects had stolen merchandise and left in vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
Elm Creek Blvd. & Maple Knoll Way — An officer on routine patrol made contact with driver of vehicle for traffic violation who was subsequently arrested for possession of marijuana in motor vehicle.
A 32-year-old male was cited for disorderly conduct and assault on the 8300 block of Norwood Lane.
A 36-year-old female was cited for DWI and careless driving at 93rd Ave. and Larch Lane.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
13600 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of a trespass complaint. Officer responded and found adult female involved in previous shoplifting was on scene and store manager wanted her trespassed. The suspect was issued a trespass notice and left without further incident.
7900 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of medical. Officer responded and found adult female had fallen inside of business causing injury. Paramedics arrived to transport the victim to hospital for further care.
17200 block of 72nd Ave. — There was a report of a theft of a vehicle. Officer responded and found vehicle had been recovered in nearby jurisdiction. The incident is under further investigation.
A 50-year-old male was cited for predatory offender knowingly commits acts or fails to fulfill registration requirement at 94th Ave. and Dunkirk Lane.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
11600 block of Lakeland Drive — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found customer had been involved in dispute with employee. The individual was served a trespass notice and left the scene without further incident.
8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found adult male and female had stolen merchandise and left the business in a vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
12000 block of Central Park — There was a report of drivers revving their vehicle’s engines and racing. Gone upon officer’s arrival.
A 19-year-old female was cited for possessing or selling a small amount of marijuana at E. Fish Lake Road and 80th Ave.
A 32-year-old male was cited for assault and disorderly conduct on the 1300 block of Maple Knoll Way.
A 22-year-old female and a 21-year-old female were cited for theft and possession of shoplifting gear on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
A 32-year-old male was cited for assault and terroristic threats on the 10100 block of 94th Ave.
Thursday, Nov. 21
6200 block of Quinwood Lane — There was a report of a theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found credit cards had been stolen from unlocked vehicle parked outside building. No suspect information.
15600 block of 76th Place — There was a report of a domestic. Officer made contact and found female had left the residence following a verbal disagreement. She subsequently received message from male party that he was throwing her personal property around. Agreed to stay separated for the evening and call if future problems. No charges.
13300 block of Bass Lake Road — There was a report of trespass. Officer responded and found manager at business requested former employee be trespassed. Trespass notice issued and the party was transported from the scene.
Friday, Nov. 22
I-94 & County Road 30 — An officer on routine patrol made contact with adult female driver of vehicle who was found to be driving after cancellation inimical to public safety and subsequently arrested.
7800 block of Jefferson Hwy. — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact and found power cable had been stolen from business. The incident is under further investigation.
7000 block of Magda Drive — There was a report of forgery. Officer made contact and found checks had been stolen from residence with subsequent fraudulent use. The incident is under further investigation.
A 23-year-old male was cited for assault and disorderly conduct on the 6200 block of Quinwood Lane.
A 28-year-old male was cited for theft and counterfeiting of currency on the 16500 block of 96th Ave.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Elm Creek Blvd. & Weaver Lake Road — An officer on routine patrol observed vehicle commit several traffic violations. Contact was made with the adult male driver who was subsequently arrested for fourth degree DWI and careless driving.
12800 block of 82nd Place — There was a report of neighbor complaint. Officer responded and found individual had been using smoker grill in garage and ignored neighbor’s initial request to move it outside due to safety concerns. The party then complied. No further issues.
7000 block of Crest Drive — There was a report of damage to property. Officer made contact and found door jamb was cracked from attempted forced entry. No apparent loss and no suspect information.
A 43-year-old male was cited for DWI and careless driving at County Road 81 and Territorial Road.
A 31-year-old male was cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Other
During this time period there were 23 property damage traffic accidents and one property damage injury traffic accident.
