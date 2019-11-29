The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Nov. 10 to 16, 2019. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Nov. 10
13800 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of a threat. Officer made contact with individual who stated employees of business had made threats. Victim indicated she would be contacting corporate. No charges filed.
12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of theft. Officer responded and found victim had wallet stolen while at place of employment. No suspect information.
17500 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of mail theft. Officer made contact and found two delivered packages had been stolen from residence. No suspect information.
A 20-year-old male was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle at Elm Creek Blvd. and Maple Knoll Way.
A 28-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
A 26-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
A 21-year-old male was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing/selling a small of marijuana and driving after suspension at I-94 and Weaver Lake Road.
Monday, Nov. 11
Weaver Lake Road & West Fish Lake Road — An officer on routine patrol observed vehicle commit traffic violation. Contact was made with the 22-year-old male driver who indicated signs of intoxication and was arrested for fourth degree DWI.
7800 block of Main St. — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found couple had been involved in a verbal altercation in parking lot of business. Nothing physical had occurred and there were no charges pursued.
12100 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found adult male suspect had grabbed merchandise and ran from the store. The incident is under further investigation.
A 47-year-old female was cited for assault and disorderly conduct on the 11500 block of 110th Ave.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
East Fish Lake & Robin Road — There was a report of traffic complaint. Officer made contact with driver of vehicle who stated he has been the subject of complaints regarding his car and driving. No issues were noted and party advised to avoid confrontation and call police if harassed.
9800 block of Hospital Drive — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact and found individual’s wallet had been stolen while inside business with subsequent fraudulent transactions occurring. No suspect information.
16300 block of County Road 30 — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found a bag containing miscellaneous personal items was stolen from vehicle while parked outside business. No suspect information.
A 30-year-old male was cited for possessing/selling a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 13700 block of Grove Drive.
A 31-year-old male was cited for fifth degree possession of methamphetamine and theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
I-94 & Weaver Lake Road — An officer on routine patrol observed vehicle driving without lights. Contact was made with the 29-year-old female driver who indicated signs of intoxication and was arrested for fourth Degree DWI and careless driving.
16500 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of check forgery. Officer responded and found forged check had been passed at business. The incident is under further investigation.
11800 block of 93rd Ave. — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found employee had caused a disturbance and then refused supervisor’s request to leave the business. The adult male was escorted from the scene without further incident.
Thursday, Nov. 14
13600 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of forgery. Officer responded and found two individuals had tried to purchase items from business with fraudulent checks. A 29-year-old male and a 27-year-old female were located nearby and arrested for felony forgery.
15200 block of 75th Ave. — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer responded and found individual at residence was a subcontractor who had been hired by homeowner to complete work. No further concerns.
8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found several pieces of merchandise had been stolen from business and the suspect had left the scene in a vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
A 21-year-old male was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing/selling small amount of marijuana, open bottle, driving after revocation and warrant arrest at Weaver Lake Road and E. Fish Lake Road.
Friday, Nov. 15
16700 block of 94th Ave. — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact and found victim’s wallet had been stolen while shopping at business with subsequent fraudulent transactions occurring. The incident is under further investigation.
8400 block of Forestview Lane — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer made contact with resident of home who stated four unknown individuals had banged on front door, causing a disturbance and then left the scene. No suspects identified.
13600 block of 80th Circle — There was a report of trespass. Officer made contact with staff who stated individual had been trespassed from the business but had returned to the location. The 19-year-old male suspect was cited and released on scene.
A 23-year-old male was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and fifth degree possession of methamphetamine on the 13700 block of Grove Drive.
A 27-year-old male was cited for DUI, DWI and careless driving at Elm Creek Blvd. and Main Street.
Saturday, Nov. 16
9900 block of 107th Ave. — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact and found unknown vehicle had been parked and running near residence. It was determined that the car had been delivered to the wrong residence and the remote had been accidentally activated. The owner brought the vehicle to the correct location.
10700 block of 99th Place — There was a report of a 911 hangup. Officer made contact with individual who advised he was riding his bike and unaware of the 911 calls. No assistance needed.
8100 block of Magnolia Lane — There was a report of damage to property. Officer made contact and found homeowner’s alarm sign had been damaged. No suspect information.
A 53-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
A 26-year-old male was cited for giving false name to police officer, possessing/selling small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
A 27-year-old female was cited for obstructing the legal process on the 16500 block of County Road 30.
A 38-year-old male was cited for theft and warrant arrest on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Other
During this time period there were 31 property damage traffic accidents and eight property damage injury traffic accidents.
