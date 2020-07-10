The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the c during the week of June 21 to 27, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, June 21
14000 block of 75th Place — There was a report of a trespass. Officer responded and victim stated that suspect had returned to the house. The incident is under further investigation.
16300 block of County Road 30 — There was a report of an animal compliant. Officer responded and found animal in a vehicle. Officer made contact with owner and discussed how hot it was in the vehicle for the dog.
8700 block of Zachary Lane — There was a report of a slumper in a vehicle. Officer responded and owner of vehicle was taking a nap before heading back home.
A 21-year-old male was cited for first degree damage to property on the 9700 block of Kirkwood Lane.
A 31-year-old male was cited for disorderly conduct at 93rd Ave. and Elm Creek Blvd.
Monday, June 22
11800 block of Fountains Way N. — There was a report of a theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and made contact with reporting party. Catalytic converter was stolen off of vehicle. No suspect information.
6700 block of Vicksburg Lane — There was a report of a disturbance call. Officer responded and found individual concerned about a driver who was driving recklessly through the parking lot. Driver was spoken to and was told to drive slowly and carefully while going through the parking lot.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of a shoplift in progress. A 30-year-old female was cited for theft and trespass notice served.
A 58-year-old female was cited for trespassing on the 8300 block of Rice Lake Road.
Tuesday, June 23
17600 block of 83rd Ave. — There was a report of found mail in parking lot. Officer contacted the owner and determined that the mail was stolen from the owner’s mailbox. Owner was advised to contact the bank regarding the theft. No suspects.
12000 block of 97th Ave. — There was a report of an animal complaint of raccoon in a sewer. Officer responded and found no raccoon in the sewer. No further action was needed.
300 block of West Eagle Lake Drive — There was a report of loud music. Officer made contact and advised homeowner of the noise ordinance. Music was turned down.
A 62-year-old male was cited for predatory offender-knowningly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement on the 12800 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway.
Wednesday, June 24
11200 block of 93 Ave. — There was a report of theft/gas drive off. Officer made contact with business owner. Vehicle license plate was obtained and contact with suspect was unsuccessful.
8600 block of Shadyview Court — There was a report of scam phone call. Officer made contact and found individual had received a scam phone call. No money was sent to the alleged company.
16000 block of 70th Ave. — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer responded and individual thought someone was breaking into her house. House was checked and cleared.
A 33-year-old female was cited for fourth degree DWI, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, driving after revocation, careless driving and two headlamps required on the 7200 block of Forestview Lane.
A 47-year-old male was cited for assault and obstructing the legal process on the 9800 block of 101st Place.
Thursday, June 25
Elm Creek Blvd./Highway 610 — There was a report of a female on a bike drawing graffiti on the walls. Officers responded and female was using chalk to write on the walls.
6500 block of Bluebird Drive — There was a report of a neighbor dispute. Officer made contact with both parties involved in the dispute. Advised to have a land survey come out to the location.
8200 block of Oakview Court — There was a report of a medical problem. Officers responded to an individual with breathing problems. Provided oxygen until transport to Hospital was available.
Friday, June 26
11700 block of Fountains Way — There was a report of an open door of a business. Officer made contact with an individual who was delivering products to the business and found door unlocked. Manager was notified and was sending someone to lock the door.
16000 block of 94th Ave. — There was a report of a stolen cell phone. Officer made contact with victim and cellphone was not found. Video surveillance was checked and no coverage where phone was last.
8700 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of a hit deer. Deer was moved off the side of the road and Public Works was notified of the deer.
A 28-year-old male was cited for third degree DWI and careless driving on the 8900 block of Kirkwood Lane.
A 27-year-old female was cited for fifth degree possession of drugs, giving a peace officer a false name, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving after revocation, warrant arrest and suspicious activity on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Saturday, June 27
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of one shoplifting from business. Suspect left in vehicle before police arrived. Further follow up will be conducted.
13000 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of customer refusing to wear mask. Officer responded on scene and talk to management. Suspect was now wearing a mask and no contact was made.
9600 block of Rosewood Lane — There was a report of one who had fallen and was bleeding from the head. Officers responded and individual was transported to hospital.
A 22-year-old female was cited for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, driving after revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired registration, failing to yield to emergency vehicle and altered license plate at I-94 and Weaver Lake Road.
Other
During this time period there were 16 property damage traffic accidents and three property damage injury traffic accidents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.