The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of April 5 to 11, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, April 5
Lancaster Lane & 103rd Ave. — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer responded and found vehicle parked outside of closed business. The adult male occupant was informed he could not sleep in the parking lot and left the scene.
8200 block of Norwood Lane — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer responded and found group of individuals were filming a music video. They were advised of the complaint and stated they were finishing up shortly. No further problems.
13000 block of Maple Knoll Way — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found there had been a verbal altercation between an adult male and female but nothing physical had occurred. The female party left the residence for the evening. No further assistance needed.
Monday, April 6
69th Place & Garland Lane — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found adult female had fallen while bicycling. Paramedics arrived to transport the victim to the hospital for further care.
8100 block of Main St. — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer made contact with party who was concerned about welfare of family member. It was found the individual had gone for a walk. There were no issues.
13300 block of Maple Knoll Way — There was a report of a civil matter. Officer responded and found party wanted information regarding eviction of an individual from the residence. Advised.
Tuesday, April 7
9600 block of Olive Lane — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found couple was involved in verbal dispute and male party had assaulted the female. The suspect was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault.
97th Place & Zachary Lane — There was a report of an accident. Officer responded and found adult female indicated signs of intoxication at the scene. The suspect was arrested for fourth degree DWI and careless driving.
6800 block of Vicksburg Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer responded and found resident observed unknown vehicle drive into parking lot late in the evening from which six males had exited and disappeared around building. Shortly thereafter they left the scene, unknown whereabouts. Extra patrol advised.
Wednesday, April 8
12900 block of 88th Ave. — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer made contact with resident who was informed of complaint. The adult male agreed to comply with the ordinance. No further issues.
6500 block of Fountain Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with homeowner who reported patio table had been tipped over. No suspect information.
6200 block of Magda Drive — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found one possibly having a heart attack. Offered aid until paramedics arrived to transport victim to hospital for further care.
Thursday, April 9
9400 block of Deerwood Lane — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact and found personal property had been stolen from vehicle parked outside of business with subsequent attempts at fraudulent transactions. The incident is under further investigation.
11700 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found there had been a verbal altercation between two adult males. Nothing physical had occurred and no charges were pursued.
12900 block of 63rd Ave. — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found two occupants inside vehicle parked on business property. Staff wanted them to leave. Advised a tow was on the way and they would be leaving shortly. No further problems.
Friday, April 10
16800 block of 91st Ave. — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer responded and found couple had been arguing but declined assistance. Advised of complaint and they agreed to cooperate.
13900 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with occupant of vehicle parked outside of closed business. The individual was on lunch break and was returning to work shortly. There were no problems.
17000 block of 77th Ave. — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated fraudulent accounts had been opened in their name with subsequent charges. The incident is under further investigation.
A 39-year-old male was cited for assault, first degree damage to property and interfering with a 911 call on the 10200 block of Orleans Lane.
Saturday, April 11
7500 block of Orchid Lane — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found two adult males were involved in a verbal dispute. No physical assault had occurred. One of the individuals agreed to leave the scene, and there were no further issues.
9100 block of Rice Lake Road — There was a report of theft. Officer responded and found homeowner had left a Bluetooth speaker in their front yard which had been stolen. Unidentified suspect.
11300 block of Red Fox Drive — There was a report of a disturbance. Officer made contact and homeowner stated they had possibly heard a gunshot. Unable to locate the source.
Other
During this time period there were 10 property damage traffic accidents and four property damage injury traffic accidents.
A 25-year-old male was cited for theft, giving a peace officers a false name, warrant arrest on the 16300 block of 96th Ave. on April 13.
A 22-year-old female and a 21-year-old female were cited for trespassing on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane on April 14.
A 41-year-old male was cited for theft by swindle on the 15300 block of Grove Circle on April 15.
A 50-year-old female was cited for fifth degree possession of drugs on the 15300 block of Grove Circle on April 15.
