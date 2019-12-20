The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Nov. 24 to 30, 2019. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Nov. 24
17500 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found individual had been approached by irate neighbor with a complaint. No charges filed.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of a theft. Officer made contact and found party had left purse unattended while shopping and personal property was stolen. No suspect information.
16500 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found adult male had stolen merchandise and attempted to leave the scene. The 49-year-old male suspect was subsequently arrested for gross misdemeanor theft and trespassed from the business.
A 47-year-old male was cited for DWI, careless driving, failure to drive in single lane, and improper change of course at Weaver Lake Drive and Peony Lane.
A 24-year-old female was cited for DWI, careless driving, and cellular phone use at Zachary Lane and Hwy. 610.
A 28-year-old male was cited for felony assault on the 11600 block of 84th Ave.
Monday, Nov. 25
11500 block of Fountains Drive — An officer on routine patrol made contact with driver of vehicle involved in suspicious activity at retail center. The two female passengers were subsequently arrested for possessing stolen property.
10500 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found male party had been assaulted at place of employment by girlfriend who had left the scene in a vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
8900 block of Comstock Lane — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found individual had possible stroke. The victim was transported to the hospital via ambulance for further care.
A 24-year-old female was cited for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle at Hwy. 169 and I-694.
A 62-year-old male was cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
A 29-year-old female was cited for possessing/receiving stolen property and driving after revocation at Elm Creek Blvd. and Revere Lane.
A 30-year-old male was cited for violating no contact order and assault on the 17500 block of 96th Ave.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
13800 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of vehicle theft. Officer made contact and found owner had left unattended vehicle running outside of business and it was subsequently stolen. The incident is under further investigation.
80th Ave. & Lakeview Drive — There was a report of a fight. Officer responded and found two adult females had been involved in a physical altercation at the bus stop following dispute among the children. They both apologized and no charges were pursued.
17200 block of 72nd Ave. — There was a report of property damage. Officer responded and found damage to storage lockers and personal property stolen. No suspect information.
A 23-year-old male was cited for assault and disorderly conduct on the 6200 block of Quinwood Lane.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
1 Scimed Place — There was a report of a theft. Officer made contact and found individual’s cell phone had been stolen from work locker. No suspect information.
16700 block of County Road 30 — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact and found victim’s credit card had been fraudulently used at business. No suspect information.
8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and the 46-year-old male suspect was subsequently arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed from the business.
A 27-year-old male was cited for theft and warrant arrest on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Thursday, Nov. 28
13500 block of 80th Circle — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer responded and found three adult males were observed attempting to get inside business. It was determined they were looking for a warm place to wait until their ride came. There were no problems.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of customer trouble. Officer responded and found two adult females had been involved in a verbal altercation with staff. They were both subsequently served trespass notices due to their history of causing disturbances at the business.
12800 block of 86th Place — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found verbal dispute had occurred between adult male and female. The female indicated signs of intoxication and the male party left the residence for the night.
Friday, Nov. 29
8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found three females had stolen merchandise and left in vehicle. A 39-year-old female, an 18-year-old female were located nearby and subsequently arrested for felony theft and possession of shoplifting tools.
10000 block of Saratoga Way — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact and found male was observed in neighborhood walking two dogs and knocking on doors. It was determined the individual was house sitting and became lost and was looking for assistance to find his way back.
7000 block of Magda Drive — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact and found license plates had been stolen from vehicle parked outside of residence. No suspect information.
A 20-year-old female was cited for theft and parking in or obstructing access to handicap parking stall on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
A 21-year-old female was cited for theft and possessing/selling a small amount of marijuana on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Saturday, Nov. 30
9400 block of Union Terrace — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact and found snowblower had been stolen overnight from outside of residence. No suspect information.
11800 block of Fountains Way — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found several guests had created a disturbance and were uncooperative with requests by staff. Assistance provided while the parties vacated the premise.
11900 block of 73rd Ave. — There was a report of a gas no pay. Officer made contact and found three individuals had dispensed gas and then drove off in vehicle. No suspect information.
A 34-year-old male was cited for first degree burglary, terroristic threats and third degree criminal damage to property on the 16700 block of 79th Place N.
Other
During this time period there were 28 property damage traffic accidents and four property damage injury traffic accidents.
