Sunday, Sept. 11
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — A 32-year-old female was arrested for shoplifting at the listed business.
- 16900 block of 78th Av. — Report of a dumping complaint at the listed address.
- 82nd Ave. and Kimberly Lane — Report of juveniles doing “donuts” in a parking lot. Verbal warning given for unreasonable acceleration.
- A 19-year-old male was cited for underage liquor consumption at I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway.
Monday, Sept. 12
- 11700 block of Central Parkway — Report of a stolen package from an apartment complex mailroom. No suspects.
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — A male was issued a citation for stealing phone chargers at the listed store.
- 8100 block of Magnolia Lane — An individual was arrested for tampering with motor vehicles without consent of the owners in the area. Case is under investigation.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
- 10200 block of 101st Ave. — An officer responded to report of a stolen vehicle that occurred overnight. Case is under investigation.
- 9100 block of Lanewood Lane — Report of a barking dog complaint at the listed address. Upon arrival, no violations were witnessed.
- 9700 block of 69th Ave. — Report of a disturbance at the listed location. All parties left without incident.
- A 32-year-old female and a 30-year-old female were cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
- Elm Creek Blvd. and Hemlock Lane — A 43-year-old male driver was arrested for driving after cancellation.
- 10500 block of County Road 81— Officers were dispatched to a stolen motorcycle report.
- A 26-year-old female was cited for theft, possession of burglary tools and receiving stolen property, and a 22-year-old female and a 19-year-old female were cited for receiving stolen property and theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Thursday, Sept. 15
- 7900 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — A 32-year-old female driver was arrested for DWI, assault, driving after revocation, obstructing the legal process and trespass notice served after a customer trouble complaint was called in at a restaurant.
- 11600 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — Officers were dispatched to report of a stolen vehicle. No suspects.
Friday, Sept. 16
- 12800 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of a counterfeit bill that was collected in the cash register. No suspect information.
Saturday, Sept. 17
- Highway 610 and Fernbrook Lane — A 34-year-old male and a 39-year-old female were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- 9400 block of Trenton Lane — Officers were dispatched to a mail theft report. No suspects.
Sunday, Sept. 18
- 15300 block of 67th Place — Reports of a theft by swindle on Facebook Marketplace. There are no suspects.
- 7000 block of Brockton Lane — A female stated a suspicious male approached her vehicle while in the parking lot. Unknown male gone on arrival.
- 6300 block of Zinnia Lane — Officers were dispatched to a disturbance call where there was an argument between some employees of a moving company and homeowner.
Monday, Sept. 19
- 12100 block of Elm Creek Blvd N- officers were dispatched to a store where a suspect had stolen over $2000 of perfume. Case is under investigation.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
- 11200 block of 93rd Ave. — Report of a repeat shoplifter who stole a carton of cigarettes. Case is under investigation.
- 12400 block of Bass Lake Road — Report of a stolen wallet at the noted establishment which was later found. No monetary loss.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
- 13500 block of 80th Circle — A female was arrested for theft and assault at the listed restaurant.
- 12300 block of 99th Ave. — Officers were dispatched to a disturbance where a neighbor was shooting bows into another neighbor’s yard. The officer advised the individual of the city weapons ordinance.
- 16900 block of 81st Place — Officers were dispatched to a vehicle that has been tampered with and gone through overnight. No suspects.
Thursday, Sept. 22
- 6900 block of East Fish Lake Road — Report of a catalytic converter being stolen from a workplace. No suspects.
Friday, Sept. 23
- 12100 block of 62nd Ave. — Report of mail theft at the listed address. No suspects.
- 6400 block of Queensland Lane — Report of a house and neighborhood which has been having on going vandalism issues. No suspects.
- 9700 block of Nathan Lane — A community service officer was dispatched to an injured rabbit. The rabbit was released into a nearby wooded area.
Saturday, Sept. 24
- 15300 block of Grove Circle — An 18-year-old female was trespassed and given a citation for theft after stealing makeup from the listed business.
Other
- During this time period there were 54 property damage traffic accidents and eight property damage injury traffic accidents.
