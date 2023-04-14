Sunday, March 26
- 12100 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a theft of perfumes at the listed beauty supply store. Case is under investigation.
- 13700 block of Grove Drive — A male party as trespassed from a restaurant for causing a disturbance.
- 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — Officers responded to a store for fraudulent currency that had been used to purchase items. No suspects.
- A 36-year-old male was cited for fourth degree burglary on the 16400 block of County Road 30.
Monday, March 27
- 12300 block of 73rd Ave. — A community service officers were dispatched to the listed address for an injured hawk. They transported the hawk to the Wildlife Rehab Center.
- Interstate 494 — After a traffic stop, a 19-year-old male driver was arrested for drug possession and carrying a pistol without a permit.
- 7000 block of Magda Drive — Report of a stolen bicycle from an apartment complex garage. No suspects.
Tuesday, March 28
- 9400 block of Wellington Lane — Three male subjects were issued citations for possession of marijuana after officers were called out to a suspicious vehicle report.
- 8200 block of Main St. — A female was a victim of a lottery scam and had monetary loss. Case is under investigation.
- 9910 96th Place — Report of a stolen vehicle from a homeowner’s driveway. Vehicle was located later in the parking lot of an elementary school. Case is being investigated.
- A 31-year-old female was cited for theft, possession of burglary tools, possession of shoplifting gear and giving a peace officer a false name.
Wednesday, March 29
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — A 21-year-old female was arrested for theft at the listed business.
- 12100 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of a theft of perfumes from a beauty supply store. Case is under investigations for charging considerations.
- Larch Lane and 62nd Place — Officer recovered an unoccupied stolen vehicle from a nearby jurisdiction.
Thursday, March 30
- 13300 block of Bass Lake Rd- officers were dispatched to a theft at a gas station. Suspects were gone on arrival.
- 6300 block of Quinwood Lane — Report of a vehicle being broken into in an apartment complex parking garage. No suspects.
- Saratoga Way and 99th Place — A community service officer was called to a stray dog that was found and brought to PUPS.
Friday, March 31
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — Two 19-year-old females were cited for shoplifting at a store.
- 6200 block of Fernbrook Lane — Report of a vehicle’s windows being smashed out of an owner’s vehicle. No suspects.
- 13800 block of Grove Drive — Officers were dispatched to customer trouble at a gas station. Officers stood by as the customer left.
Saturday, April 1
- 12100 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of a damaged windshield while parked in a parking lot. No suspects.
Other
- During this time period there were 22 property damage traffic accidents and five property damage injury traffic accidents.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.