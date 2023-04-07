Sunday, March 19
- 13800 block of 102nd Place — Report of a stolen snowblower from a homeowner’s residence. No suspects at this time.
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — Report of a damaged vehicle that was parked in the parking lot of a store. There are no suspects.
- 8800 block of Forestview Lane — Officers were called out to a suspicious male taking photos of the caller’s residence. Turns out, it was an individual who worked for a mortgage company.
- A 28-year-old female was cited for theft on the 13100 block of Weaver Lake Road.
- A 35-year-old female was cited for driving after cancellation, aiding an offender and theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
- A 20-year-old female was cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
- A 27-year-old female was cited for drugs, theft and aiding an offender on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
- A 40-year-old female was cited for theft and drugs on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Monday, March 20
- 15500 block of Grove Circle — A male was given a citation for violating a trespass notice from a commercial gym.
- 15300 block of Grove Circle — A 29-year-old male was issued a citation and trespassed from a store for shoplifting.
- 7800 block of Vinewood Lane — A female was trespassed from the listed location for stealing. No charges were filed.
Tuesday, March 21
- 9100 block of Zanzibar Lane — Report of a stolen package from an apartment complex. No suspects.
- 12900 block of 63rd Ave. — A male was arrested for two felony warrants out of Anoka County.
- 7800 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — A community service officer was dispatched to a found dog and it was later reunited with its owner at PUPS.
- A 31-year-old female was cited for theft on the 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Wednesday, March 22
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — A 27-year-old male was cited for theft and trespassed from a business.
- Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway — A male driver was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant after a traffic stop.
- 85th Ave. and Revere Lane — After a traffic stop, a 22-year-old male driver was arrested for being a felon in possession of a hand gun.
- A 42-year-old male was cited for predatory offender-fails to fulfill registration.
- A 20-year-old female was cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Thursday, March 23
- 12200 block of French Lake Road — Officers assisted Dayton PD with a burglary at a construction site. Dayton PD took over.
- Elm Creek Blvd. and Hemlock Lane — Officers were dispatched to report of a male being followed. Police were able to escort him safely to a nearby location, but unable to locate any following vehicles.
- 11800 block of 95th Ave. — Report of car being damaged in a parking lot. No suspects.
Friday, March 24
- Interstate 94 and Interstate 494 — A 23-year-old male driver was arrested for drug possession after officers stopped his vehicle for illegal tint.
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — A victim’s credit card was stolen and used fraudulently at a sporting goods store. Case is under investigation.
- Highway 169 — Officers were dispatched for reports of shots heard in the area. Officers were unable to locate where it came from.
- A 20-year-old male was cited for theft on the 11300 block of Fountains Drive.
- A 22-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Saturday, March 25
- 9800 block of Hospital Drive — Report of a suspicious male smoking inside a vehicle in the parking lot. He was just smoking a cigarette, no narcotics. Call cleared.
- 17000 block of 79th Ave. — Report of individuals running through a homeowner’s backyard with flashlights. No crime occurred.
- 3100 block of Central Ave. — Officers were called to help assist Osseo PD with transporting a few juveniles home.
Other
- During this time period there were 23 property damage traffic accidents and three property damage injury traffic accidents
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.