Sunday, April 10

- 16500 block of 96th Ave. — Report of a stolen generator from the above business. There is no suspect information at this time.

- 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — A male suspect was arrested and trespassed for shoplifting at the listed business.

- 6700 block of Everest Lane — Report of a small sedan pulling into a homeowner’s driveway and pulling away after the homeowner came out. No suspects.

- A 28-year-old male was cited for firearm violation, prohibited to own/possess/operate machine guns and short-barreled shotguns, drugs, and giving a peace officer a false name at County Road 10 and Northwest Blvd. in Plymouth.

- A 28-year-old male was cited for careless driving and window tint too dark at Hwy. 610 and Maple Grove Parkway.

- A 54-year-old male was cited for theft on the 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane.

- A 34-year-old female was cited for threats of violence on the 8000 block of Forestview Lane.

Monday, April 11

- 11700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of a theft of services at the noted location. No charges. The incident was handled civilly by all parties involved.

- 11600 block of Fountains Drive — Officers were dispatched to a forgery report where the suspect used counterfeit currency to pay for items. This case is under investigation.

- 11400 block of Fountains Drive — Officers were dispatched for report of two dogs left in a vehicle. Upon arrival, they gave a verbal warning to the owner.

- A 25-year-old male and a 44-year-old male were cited for theft and trespass notice served on the 11300 block of Fountains Drive.

- A 26-year-old male was cited for interfering with a peace officer on the 12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd.

Tuesday, April 12

- 18200 block of 72nd Ave. — Report of teenagers driving through a neighborhood recklessly while playing with nerf guns.

- 17700 block of 66th Ave. — Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint at an apartment complex. Officers made contact with the residents and told them to keep the noise level down.

- A 30-year-old male was cited for driving after suspension at Elm Creek Blvd. and Vinewood Lane.

- A 47-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation at Bass Lake Road and Nottingham Parkway.

Wednesday, April 13

- 11200 block of 93rd Ave. — Report of a gas drive off. The suspect accidentally forgot to pay and came back.

- 13700 block of 89th Ave. — Officers were dispatched to a dumping complaint where a suspect was seen throwing items into a homeowner’s dumpster. The suspect was issued a citation.

- An 18-year-old male was cited for driving after suspension at I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway.

- A 29-year-old male was cited for receiving stolen property, giving peace officer a false name, and warrant arrest on the 9600 block of 85th Ave.

- A 40-year-old male was cited for driving after revocation at 83rd Way and Elm Creek Blvd.

- A 42-year-old male was cited for vehicle registration/permit/plate required, driving after revocation, and driver must carry proof of insurance on the 13300 block of Bass Lake Road.

Thursday, April 14

- Elm Creek Blvd. and Vinewood Lane — A male driver was arrested for felony possession of drugs after a traffic stop.

- 9900 block of 103rd Place — Report of a theft by swindle where the caller was scammed out of money. Suspects are unknown.

- 10800 block of Orchid Lane — Officers were dispatched for a burglary report where the suspect went into an open garage and stole items from the homeowner’s vehicle and toolbox. There are no suspects.

Friday, April 15

- 11500 block of Fountains Drive — Officers responded to a theft of merchandise at the above business. Case is under investigation.

- 12000 Central Park Way — Report of two dogs off leash in the park. Upon arrival, officers noticed the dogs were on leashes and no violations were observed.

- 14100 block of 62nd Place — Report of a theft by swindle from a listing on Craigslist. Case is being investigated to try and identify the suspect.

Saturday, April 16

- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Officers responded to a theft at the listed business where the suspect had stolen multiple pairs of shoes and clothing items. No leads at this time.

- 9100 block of Kirkwood Lane — Report of a noise complaint between neighbors. Case was resolved civilly.

- Interstate 94 — Officers were dispatched to assist State Patrol with a stolen vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody and the investigation was handled by State Patrol.

Other

- During this time period there were 22 property damage traffic accidents.

