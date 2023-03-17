Sunday, Feb. 26
- 16700 block of 94th Ave. — Report of stolen cash from a purse that was left in a shopping cart at the listed store. No suspects.
- 12600 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to an assault that happened earlier at the listed restaurant. Case is under investigation to identify the suspect.
- 16700 block of County Road 30 — Report of a stolen credit card being used to buy items at a listed store. No suspect information.
- A 38-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Monday, Feb. 27
- 12200 block of 62nd Ave. — A community service officer was dispatched to a found dog at the listed address. The owner was located nearby.
- 8200 block of Yellowstone Lane — Report of mail possibly being tampered with at the listed address. No suspects.
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — A 37-year-old male was charged with theft after police responded to a shoplifter at the listed store.
- A 25-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
- Hemlock Lane and Interstate 694 — A 20-year-old male driver was arrested for drug possession after a traffic stop. He was also cited for no vehicle lights, driving after revocation, and fictitious/fraudulent driver’s license.
- Highway 169 and Bass Lake Road — Officers arrested a 35-year-old male driver for drug possession after a traffic stop.
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Officers responded to report of two female shoplifters who had stolen some merchandise. Case is under investigation.
- A 23-year-old male was cited for failure to drive in a single lane, drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of ammo/firearm at Upland Lane and Maple Grove Parkway.
Wednesday, March 1
- 10000 block of 96th Place — Officers were dispatched to a stolen vehicle from a reporting party’s driveway. No suspects.
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — A 31-year-old male and a 25-year-old male were arrested for theft and third degree burglary at the listed location.
- 11200 block of Fountains Drive — Report of a harassment complaint at the listed store.
- A 39-year-old male was cited for drugs at Main Street and Elm Creek Blvd.
Thursday, March 2
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — Officers were dispatched to a report of stolen shoes from a shoe store. No suspects.
- 11900 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers responded to a disorderly person at a bank and was gone on arrival.
- 15300 block of Grove Circle — A 57-year-old female was given a citation and trespassed at the noted address for shoplifting.
- A 27-year-old male was cited for theft on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
Friday, March 3
- Blackoaks Lane and Zanzibar Lane — Community service officers were dispatched to a found cat and brought it to PUPS.
- 9800 block of Fernbrook Lane —Report of a car being “keyed” while in the parking lot of the high school. No suspects.
- 13300 block of Maple Knoll Way — An officer was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex where a male was sleeping. No crime occurred.
- A 26-year-old female was cited for theft and drugs on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
- A 24-year-old female was cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Saturday, March 4
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — A 39-year-old suspect switched price tags on an item and left the store without paying full price. Case is under investigation.
- 12500 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — An officer was dispatched to a theft of a wallet at a retail store. Unable to identify a suspect.
- 5800 block of Oakview Lane — Maple Grove officers responded to a shooting at a Plymouth address and assisted Plymouth PD with securing the scene and identifying witnesses.
Other
- During this time period there were property 39 damage traffic accidents.
