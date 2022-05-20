Sunday, May 1

- 10400 block of 93rd Ave. — Officers assisting in removing baby ducks from a storm drain.

- 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane —Report of an employee stealing money from the cash drawer. Case is under investigation.

- 15300 block of Grove Circle — An 18-year-old individual was issued a citation for providing a false name to a peace officer.

Monday, May 2

- 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — A female suspect is pending charges for shoplifting and possession of shoplifting gear after she had stolen several items from a store.

- 9200 block of Inland Lane — Officers were dispatched to a sewer where 3 baby ducking were found. The ducklings were rescued and brought to a nearby pond.

- 9300 block of Kimberly Lane — Report of personal data stolen in a breach of a credit union. No suspects at this time.

Tuesday, May 3

- 10400 block of Yorktown Lane — Report of a found metal bear trap with fur stuck to it. DNR was contacted.

- 11700 block of 95th Ave. —Report of a stolen license plate from a company truck in the parking lot of the business. No suspects.

Wednesday, May 4

- 10100 block of Nathan Lane — Officers responded to help assist the fire department with one fatality. Cause of the fire is still undetermined.

- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Officers were dispatched to a theft that had just occurred of electronics at the listed business. Case is under investigation to try and identify the suspect.

- 7000 block of Quantico Lane — Report of a dog barking complaint at the listed location. Upon arrival, there were no violations observed and the officer advised the owner of the animal city ordinances.

Thursday, May 5

- Elm Creek Blvd. and Hemlock Lane — A 32-year-old male suspect was arrested for a felony warrant and during the search of person officers located suspected drug paraphernalia.

- 9700 block of Valley Forge Lane — Report of gas siphoning while the owner’s vehicle was parked at his residence. No suspects.

- 9400 block of Rosewood Lane — Report of a littering complaint of a lawncare company where the neighbors leaves and lawn trimmings blew into the reporting party’s yard. The company received a verbal warning.

Friday, May 6

- 11400 block of Fountains Drive — Officers were dispatched to a suspected theft in progress at the listed location. The two suspects were taken into custody after they exited the store and issued citations.

- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — Report of two female suspects shopping at the listed location. Charges were dismissed.

- An 18-year-old male was cited for possessing ammo/firearm from someone with a previous felony conviction at Dunkirk Lane and County Road 30.

- An 18-year-old male was cited or receiving stolen property and possessing a pistol without a permit.

Saturday, May 7

- 15800 block of Grove Circle — officers were dispatched to a theft of tools at the above business. No identifiable suspect information at this time.

- 12200 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — An officer responded to report of a suspicious male in the parking lot of a grocery store. The officer spoke with the male and the interactions indicated he nay be suffering from mental illness.

Other

- During this time period there were 31 property damage traffic accidents and two property damage injury traffic accidents.

