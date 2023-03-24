Sunday, March 5
- 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a theft of alcohol at the listed store. No suspects.
- 7700 block of Main St. — A male was trespassed from a video game store for making harassing communications to an employee.
- A 25-year-old male was cited for receiving stolen property, fleeing a peace officer, theft and warrant arrest on the 11300 block of Fountains Drive.
Monday, March 6
- 9100 block of Zanzibar Lane — Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex for a complaint of marijuana smell. Officers located an individual smoking in the parking lot and gave a verbal warning.
- Maple Grove Parkway — A 39-year-old driver was arrested for putting tabs of another vehicle onto her vehicle, uninsured vehicle, driving after cancellation and u-turn.
- 13900 block of Maple Knoll Way — A community service officer was dispatched to a stray cat by a dumpster. The cat was brought to PUPS.
Tuesday, March 7
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — Officers were dispatched to a theft report at the listed business of playing cards. No suspects.
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — A 20-year-old male and 19-year-old female were arrested shoplifting at a retail store.
- 10000 block of Yorktown Lane — Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle in front of a house that had been running for a couple hours which turned out to be stolen from a repair shop nearby. No suspects.
- A 42-year-old male was cited for intent to escape tax, warrant arrest, and driving after suspension on the 8600 block of Pineview Lane.
Wednesday, March 8
- 12200 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — A female was extorted by a gift card scam. Case is under investigation.
- 9200 block of Tewsbury Gate — Report of a scam where the individual sent money to the suspect and said he would post compromising photos of the suspect to social media. No suspect information.
- 8600 block of Pineview Lane — Officers were dispatched to a disturbance at the listed restaurant between two customers. Case is under investigation.
Thursday, March 9
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — A 37-year-old male was arrested for shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia at the listed retail store.
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — Officers were dispatched to a theft that had occurred. Case is under investigation to identify the suspect.
- 12100 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers took a theft report of multiple pairs of sunglasses and frames from an eyewear store. Case is under investigation.
- A 28-year-old male was cited for theft on the 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane.
- A 39-year-old male was cited for receiving stolen property on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Friday, March 10
- 12000 63rd Place — Officers were dispatched to a residence due to an assault that had taken place earlier. Case is under investigation.
- 16700 block of 94th Ave. — Officers were called out for credit card fraud where a victim’s stolen credit card was used to purchase several gift cards for various amounts. No suspects.
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — A 36-year-old male and a 35-year-old female were cited and trespassed for theft.
- A 20-year-old male was cited for giving a peace officer a false name on the 12200 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
- A 40-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
- A a 34-year-old male was cited for prohibited lights, drugs and driving after revocation at Hemlock Lane and E. Fish Lake Road.
Saturday, March 11
- 9700 block of Valley Forge Lane — Officers responded to report of a recovered stolen vehicle. Case is under investigation.
- 11800 block of Fountains Way — Officers were called to an unwanted party at a hotel who was smoking in the hot tub. He was trespassed from the property.
- 12300 block of 97th Ave. — Report of footprints in the snow outside a residence that led around the house and to a door. Looks like it was made by an electrical company. Nothing criminal.
Other
- During this time period there were 36 property damage traffic accidents and six property damage injury traffic accidents.
