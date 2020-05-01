The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the City during the week of April 12 to 18, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, April 12
62nd Place & Hemlock Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated unknown vehicle stopped by residence. An occupant got out and urinated on his property, then drove off; unable to locate.
6600 block of Orchid Lane — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer responded to concerns about neighbor’s garage door being open all day. It was found it had been accidentally left open and the individual was fine.
9400 block of Valley Forge — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer responded and found intoxicated female who needed assistance in returning to her residence and was provided a ride home.
Monday, April 13
16400 block of County Road 30 — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found forced attempt had been made to enter business. Unknown suspect.
9300 block of Garland Lane — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact and found package had been delivered to building lobby and stolen. No suspects.
16300 block of 96th Ave. — An officer responded to possible domestic inside vehicle parked near business. The male and female occupants stated it was verbal only. The vehicle came back as stolen. The 25-year-old male was arrested for possession of stolen vehicle and an outstanding felony warrant.
Tuesday, April 14
6200 block of Meadowlark Lane — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact and found fraudulent account had been activated with subsequent purchases. No suspect information.
7300 block of Kirkwood Lane — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found window had been smashed and wallet stolen from vehicle parked outside of business with subsequent fraudulent transactions. No suspect information.
9000 block of Norwood Lane — There was a report of welfare check. Officer responded and found concern for family member’s whereabouts. The individual was contacted and there were no issues.
A 22-year-old female and a 21-year-old female were cited for trespassing on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Wednesday, April 15
9800 block of Maple Grove Parkway — There was a report of gas no pay. Officer responded and found driver had pumped gas and left without paying. No suspect information.
16500 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found adult male had stolen merchandise from business and drove from the scene. The incident is under further investigation.
11000 block of 89th Ave. — There was a report of theft from vehicle. Officer responded and found wallet had been stolen from vehicle parked outside of business. No suspect information.
A 50-year-old female was cited for theft and possession of drugs on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
Thursday, April 16
7000 block of Magda Drive — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact with victim who stated fraudulent transactions had shown up on credit card. No suspect information.
6300 block of Quinwood Lane — There was a report of a disturbance. Occupant had complaint of ongoing construction noise. Management advised it would be completed shortly and there were no further issues.
10400 block of Brockton Lane — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer made contact and found management wanted individual to leave the site due to lack of payment. The party left the scene without incident.
Friday, April 17
10200 block of 89th Ave. — There was a report of property damage. Officer responded and found broken windows on two vehicles parked outside of business; nothing apparently stolen. No suspect information.
9700 block of 102nd Ave. — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found couple had been involved in verbal argument, no apparent physical altercation. The parties agreed to separate for the evening; no further issues.
8655 I-94 — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found individual breathing but unconscious. Paramedics arrived to transport the victim to the hospital for further care.
A 19-year-old male was cited for fleeing a police officer, loud muffler, reckless driving, speeding, window tint too dark, failure to yield, following vehicle too closely, violating any emergency powers order and driving after revocation on the 11300 block of Fountains Drive.
Saturday, April 18
16300 block of 74th Place — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officer made contact with homeowner who had observed unknown vehicle driving slowly through neighborhood. It was found the individual was a delivery person. There were no issues.
11600 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found intoxicated individual had been harassing staff inside business. A family member arrived to transport the party home.
105th Ave. & Lancaster Lane — There was a report of a loud party. Officer responded and found group of people on deck with music playing. Advised of the complaint and ordinance to which they agreed to comply.
Other
During this time period there were eight property damage traffic accidents and one property damage injury traffic accident.
