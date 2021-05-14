The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of April 25 to May 1, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, April 25
I-494 & Bass Lake Road — An officer on routine patrol conducted traffic stop for equipment violation. The 54-year-old female occupant was found to be driving without ignition interlock and was arrested.
10000 block of Yorktown Lane — There was a report of vandalism. Officer responded and found several homes had been TP’d. No suspect information.
6300 block of Merrimac Lane — There was a report of car prowlers. Officer responded and found homeowner had spoken with three juveniles on scene but two other suspects had left. No apparent loss of property. No charges pursued.
Monday, April 26
8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and the four female suspects were located in vehicle nearby. They were issued trespass notices, and the incident is under further investigation.
11200 block of 82nd Place — There was a report of harassment. Officer responded and found former employee had been on scene harassing family member. Advised regarding harassment restraining order.
8900 block of Vandegriff Way — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated fraudulent account had been opened in his name for which he received a collections notice. No suspect information.
A 43-year-old male was cited for stalking and possession of not a small amount of marijuana on the 8500 block of Forestview Lane.
A 59-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation at Elm Creek Blvd. and 83rd Way.
Tuesday, April 27
9800 block of Maple Grove Parkway — There was a report of a gas no pay. Officer made contact with employee who stated driver had pumped gas and drove off. Unable to identify the suspect.
Main St. & Elm Creek Blvd. — An officer on routine patrol conducted traffic stop for expired tabs. The adult male driver was found to have four outstanding warrants for which he was subsequently arrested.
15300 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of forgery. Officer made contact with victim who stated two forged checks had been used from their account for purchases. The incident is under further investigation.
Wednesday, April 28
18800 block of 67th Ave. — There was a report of vandalism. Officer responded and found bathroom had been damaged at playfield. No suspect information.
11500 block of 73rd Ave. — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found window of vehicle had been smashed and purse stolen. No suspect information.
17000 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of damage to property. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated a rock had been thrown through window of residence. No suspect information.
A 32-year-old female was cited for driving after cancellation at Elm Creek Blvd. and Zachary Lane.
Thursday, April 29
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found male suspect had stolen two phones and left the scene. The incident is under further investigation.
8000 block of Niagara Lane — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated fraudulent unemployment claim had been made in their name. No suspect information.
19000 block of 81st Place — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact with victim who stated fraudulent charges had occurred on bank account. The incident is under further investigation.
Friday, April 30
Bass Lake Road & W. Fish Lake Road — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer made contact with individual who stated they had heard gunshots. It was found a group having a bonfire had set off fireworks. No further issues.
11800 block of 73rd Ave. — An officer on routine patrol observed individual have difficulty walking on street. The adult male was found to be intoxicated and family member arrived to transport him safely home.
I-494 & E. Fish Lake Road — An officer on routine patrol observed vehicle on shoulder parked and running. The 24-year-old male occupant was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for third degree DWI.
A 29-year-old male was cited for violating an order for protection on the 6800 block of Vicksburg Lane.
Saturday, May 1
12500 block of 74th Ave. — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated unknown male was sitting on patio. The male was found to be intoxicated and had gone to the wrong residence. He was assisted in getting to his nearby home safely.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of a disturbance. Officer responded and found two customers had been involved in a verbal dispute. The situation was mediated and both parties left the scene without further incident.
12500 block of 92nd Ave. — There was a report of a motor vehicle theft. Officer responded and found vehicle was parked and running in front of home when unknown suspect drove it off. The incident is under further investigation.
A 24-year-old male was cited for third degree DWI and driving after suspension at Hemlock Lane and I-694.
A 40-year-old male was cited for second degree DWI and careless driving at 62nd Place and Norwood Lane.
A 34-year-old male was cited for careless driving and fourth degree DWI at 89th Ave. and Zachary Lane.
Other
During this time period there were 18 property damage traffic accidents.
