Sunday, Feb. 12
- 11800 block of 80th Ave. — Officers were dispatched to a burglary at the listed apartment complex. Case is under investigation.
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — A 19-year-old male was issued a citation for theft at the listed business.
- 16400 block of County Road 30 — Officers were dispatched to a listed restaurant for an unwanted person. The individual left after speaking with officers.
Monday, Feb. 13
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — A female passenger was arrested for fifth degree drug possession after a traffic stop.
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — A 48-year-old female and a 37-year-old female were cited and trespassed from the listed store for shoplifting.
- Weaver Lake Road and East Fish Lake Road — A 35-year-old male driver was arrested for driving after cancellation and driving a vehicle which displayed another’s plates.
- A 37-year-old female was cited for possession of drugs and a warrant arrest on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
- A 36-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation, giving a peace officer a false name and warrant arrest on the 8000 block of Wedgwood Lane.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Two females were trespassed from the listed store for theft.
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — A female subject was cited for theft and trespassed from the listed retail store.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
- 10900 block of 100th Ave. — Officers were dispatched to a stolen trailer report from a homeowner’s driveway. The vehicle was later located in a nearby jurisdiction.
- 10100 block of 85th Ave. — Officers were dispatched to an individual dumpster diving on private property. The individual was told to leave and left.
Thursday, Feb. 16
- 12900 block of 63rd Ave. — A community service officer was called out to a found dog and brought it to PUPS.
- 12900 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to the listed store for a customer switching tags on items. Case is under investigations for charging considerations.
- 11600 block of Fountains Drive — Report of a customer harassing and recording staff at the listed business. Officers gave guidance on how to trespass the individual in the future.
Friday, Feb. 17
- 12400 block of Weaver Lake Road — Officers pulled a vehicle over for charging misconduct and later found THC cartridges in the vehicle. Pending charging by formal complaint.
- Interstate 94 and Dayton Parkway — After attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle, the vehicle fled. Case is under investigations to try and identify the driver.
- A 62-year-old male was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Saturday, Feb. 18
- 11200 block of Fountains Drive — A community service officer was called to a business for a dog running loose in the store. Owner was found and dog returned to owner successfully.
Sunday, Feb. 19
- 13500 block of Territorial Circle — Officers were dispatched to a robbery of a gaming console at the listed location. Case is under investigation.
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — Two suspects were arrested for shoplifting and the other drug possession at the listed retail store.
- A 24-year-old male was cited for firearm/ammunition violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, following too closely, window tint too dark, interfering with a police officer, and possessing pharmacy drugs at I-494 and E. Fish Lake Road.
- A 25-year-old female was cited for theft and drug possession on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
- A 32-year-old male was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Monday, Feb. 20
- 11700 block of Central Park Way — Report of a stolen Amazon package from an apartment complex. Case is under investigation.
- 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — A 50-year-old female and a 37-year-old female were arrested for shoplifting at the listed location.
- 15300 block of Grove Circle — Officers were dispatched to a fraudulent transaction on a credit card that was stolen. No suspects.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
- 16500 block of 96th Ave. — Officers arrested a store employee for drug possession after narcotics were found in a dropped purse.
- Bass Lake Road — Report of a hit and run where a victim’s vehicle was struck by a truck who had sped off. No suspects or license information.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
- 9700 block of 93rd Ave. — Officers responded to a motor vehicle theft at the listed address. No suspects.
- 11500 block of Fountains Drive — Officers were dispatched to a store for two suspects who stole two bags of shoes. Suspects not identified.
- 13300 block of Bass Lake Road — Officers were dispatched for report of stolen fuel from a gas station. No suspects.
Thursday, Feb. 23
- 12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of a theft of clothing at the listed location. Case is under investigation.
- 14100 block of Territorial Road — Officers were called out for a noise complaint at an apartment complex. Unable to locate the involved parties.
- A 20-year-old male was cited for obstructing the legal process on the 12800 block of 73rd Place.
- A 34-year-old female was cited for possession of burglary tools, theft, and receiving stolen property on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
- A 41-year-old female was cited for theft and warrant arrest on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
- A 33-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation at 83rd Way and Weaver Lake Road.
Friday, Feb. 24
- 11600 block of Fountains Drive — Report pf a stolen vehicle at the listed address. It was later recovered in a nearby city.
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — A female was given a citation for trespassing at the listed address.
- A 34-year-old female was cited for theft and giving a peace officer a false name on the 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
Saturday, Feb. 25
- 9600 block of Queensland Lane — Officers were dispatched to a loud music complaint. The involved party agreed to turn the music down.
- 14800 block of 99th Ave. — Officers were dispatched to report of a suspicious vehicle at an apartment complex with its driver’s side door and gas cap open. No crime was committed.
- Zachary Lane and 93rd Ave. — A CSO was dispatched to two found dogs running loose. The dogs were eventually reunited with their owner.
- A 35-year-old female was cited for theft-by-swindle on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Other
- During this time period there were 54 property damage traffic accidents and eight property damage injury traffic accidents.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.