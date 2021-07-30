The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of July 11 to 17, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, July 11
11800 block of Fountains Way — The department was dispatched to the noted location for a narcotics complaint. The caller stated they could smell weed in the hallways. Officers arrived and walked up and down the hallways and did not observe any smell of marijuana. He was advised to call back if he saw anyone smoking marijuana.
9100 block of Rosewood Lane — Maple Grove Police and Fire responded to a house fire where the garage was on fire and filling with smoke. The Fire Department extinguished the fire and officers made sure all were evacuated and assisted with traffic control.
13400 Grove Drive — Officers responded to a possible drunk driver parked in the parking lot. Officers observed an open container of alcohol in the front passenger seat and the 54-year-old female driver smelled of alcohol. After several field sobriety tests, she was placed under arrest for possible DWI.
Monday, July 12
16300 block of 70th Ave. — The reporting party was made aware by his workplace that someone had filed for unemployment under his name. Officers suggested that he report it to the Federal Trade Commission.
12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — The department was dispatched to a call regarding an unknown male who grabbed a handful of clothing items and left the store passing all points of sale without trying to pay for the clothes. There are no suspects at this time.
9000 block of Garland Lane — There was a report of a theft from auto. The caller stated that his truck had been broken into overnight and had many items stolen.
A 24-year-old male was cited for DWI and careless driving at I-494 and E. Fish Lake Road.
A 35-year-old female was cited for violating a restraining order on the 6500 block of Xenium Lane.
Tuesday, July 13
11200 block of 71st Ave. — There was a possible report of mail theft in the neighborhood where the reported party witnessed a vehicle opening up mailboxes, but they were unsure if they were taking things out or putting things in. No known mail thefts at this time. As of now, this is an informational report.
17700 block of Weaver Lake Drive — There was a report of juvenile neighbors hitting golf balls into the RP’s yard. Officers contacted the juvenile’s parents and they said they would be speaking with their children regarding the incident.
9300 block of Inland Lane — While the owner’s vehicle was parked on the street, his car had been gone through and property stolen. There is no suspect information at this time but the case is being followed up by investigations.
A 35-year-old female was cited for violating a restraining order on the 6500 block of Xenium Lane.
Wednesday, July 14
7500 block of Wedgewood Way — There was a report of a delivered package being stolen. The RP was unsure what company delivered the package and called the police just for an informational report.
11700 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of a suspicious activity call in which someone left a cell phone behind in the reporting party’s car while it was parked in the underground parking garage. Her car had been unlocked and nothing else disturbed or taken. The phone was inventoried at the Police Department.
7800 block of Vinewood Lane — There was a report of a box truck hitting the building in which the overhang was damaged. The property owner and driver are resolving the matter.
Thursday, July 15
9400 block of Hemlock Lane — There was a report of a stolen license plate at the noted location. The plate was involved in a no pay gas report at a nearby gas station. There is no suspect information at this time.
18800 block of 67th Ave. — There was a report from Park and Rec that the men’s bathroom was vandalized overnight. Photos were taken as evidence.
9500 block of Upland Lane — There was a report of a phone call in which the caller was making harassing remarks. This report is informational only as it appeared to be a random scam call.
A 58-year-old male was cited for third DWI and careless driving at I-694 and Hemlock Lane.
Friday, July 16
West Eagle Lake Drive — Officers were called to the noted address for suspicious activity in which a neighbor noticed his neighbors garage door open with the car inside and lights on. This was unusual. Officers made contact with the homeowner and everything checked out okay.
12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a report of a theft at the noted location. The suspect was identified and arrested on a warrant. The merchandise was recovered.
County Road 81 & Maple Grove Parkway — While on patrol, officers noticed a vehicle did not have a front plate and illegal window tint. After stopping the vehicle, it was made aware the driver’s license was revoked and had marijuana in the vehicle. The driver received a citation.
A 33-year-old male was cited for violating a no contact order on the 12500 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
Saturday, July 17
18800 block of 67th Ave. — While on extra patrol, officers realized that the men’s bathroom was vandalized and there was some damaged property inside. Photographs were taken as evidence.
13400 Grove Drive — Officers were dispatched to a report of a slumper. Officers performed field sobriety tests and arrested the 30-year-old female driver for DWI.
13600 block of 83rd Way — An officer was dispatched to customer trouble at the noted restaurant. The customer became agitated and at one point wanted to fight staff. He was served a trespass notice.
A 59-year-old male was cited for assault on the 9400 block of Ranchview Lane.
Other
During this time period there were 27 property damage traffic accidents and four property damage injury traffic accidents.
