The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Sept. 26
8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of a stolen bike at the listed location. No suspects at this time.
8100 block of Main Street — There was a report of someone lighting off fireworks behind the library. Officers advised the individuals to clean up all the debris they left and they were warned about illegal fireworks.
A 34-year-old male was cited for assault on the 11600 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway.
Monday, Sept. 27
6900 block of Wedgewood Road — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot in the late hours in the evening. Officers contacted the driver who said he was just driving to get out of his house.
8500 block of Revere Lane — There was a report of a damage to property report in where there were bullet holes which penetrated the windows on the building. Crime lab came and processed the scene.
10700 block of 108th Ave. — There was a report of a bike being stolen on the homeowner’s property. No leads at this time.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — An individual was issued a citation and trespassed for shoplifting.
6200 block of Merrimac Lane — There was a report of an individual stealing packages off a front door step. No suspects.
12000 block of Meadowlark Court — There was a report of a loud music complaint at the above location. Officers arrived and advised the homeowner to turn the music down.
A 19-year-old male was cited for carrying/possessing a pistol without a permit at Dunkirk Lane and 86th Ave.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
18000 block of Gladstone Blvd. — There was a report of a civil issue amongst neighbors.
12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a theft in progress at the noted location. No suspects at this time.
12500 block of 91st Ave. — There was a report of a barking dog complaint. A community service officer went to the address and did not witness any violation of city ordinance.
A 34-year-old male was cited for assault on the 6400 block of Lancaster Lane.
Thursday, Sept. 30
16500 block of Lake Ridge Drive — There was a report of a stolen trailer from a driveway. No suspects.
10700 block of Zopfi Way — There was an informational report of unemployment fraud. No further information at this time.
13600 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of a found wallet at a restaurant. Police picked up as inventory and tried contacting the owner.
A 34-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation on the 21600 block of I-694.
A 19-year-old male was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding at Dunkirk Lane and 86th Ave.
An 18-year-old female was cited for theft by swindle and trespass notice served on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Friday, Oct. 1
13700 block of 83rd Way — There was a report of two male parties who stole a laptop from a store. Case was looked into further, was unable to identify suspects.
8000 block of Cottonwood Lane — There was a loud music complaint at the listed address where a group of people were having a party in a garage. Officers advised the group to turn down the noise.
16800 block of 79th Ave. — A resident received a suspicious envelope in the mail with an illegitimate check. The officer told her it was a scan and to report it to the internet crime complaint center.
A 37-year-old male and 31-year-old male were cited for receiving stolen property at I-94 and Weaver Lake Road.
Saturday, Oct. 2
9300 block of Kirkwood Lane — There was a report of a stolen wallet from an unlocked vehicle in the driveway. No suspects at this time and no further loss.
6700 block of Polaris Lane — There was a report of a possible burglary. The reporting party had left earlier and closed the front door, but had arrived home and found the door to be open. Officers searched the home and there was no indication that a burglary had occurred.
11500 block of Fountains Drive — A stolen wallet report at the noted location. No video footage in the store. No suspects.
Other
During this time period there were 24 property damage traffic accidents and one property damage injury traffic accidents.
