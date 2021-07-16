The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of June 27 to July 3, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, June 27
6200 block of Eagle Lake Drive — There was a report of a loud disturbance at the noted location. As officers arrived on scene, it looked like the party was packing up and packing things into their vehicles. No further action taken.
8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of an unknown male coming into the store and leaving through the back door which set off a fire alarm. Unknown if the male stole any items and was unable to locate the male.
17000 block of 101st Ave. — Littering call at the noted location at the end of a dead-end spot. The litter included six empty beer cans and alcohol bottles. The garbage was disposed of in the dumpster.
A 47-year-old male was cited for careless driving and fourth degree DWI at Hwy. 7 and Oakridge Road in Hopkins.
A 41-year-old male was cited for theft and trespass notice served on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
A 20-year-old male was cited for underaged drinking and driving, driving after cancellation, and drivers license restrictions on the 9800 block of Maple Grove Parkway.
Monday, June 28
Elm Creek Blvd. & Hemlock Lane — As officers were patrolling the area, they noticed a vehicle with dark window tint. After speaking with the driver, the officer could smell an odor of consumed alcoholic beverages. The 27-year-old male driver was also slurring his words and had bloodshot eyes. He was cited for DWI, careless driving and tint violations.
15500 block of 71st Place — The department received a call regarding a civil issue in reference to an exterior remodeling company that wasn’t finishing work on a house even though the business was already paid for service. The RP was advised to contact a civil attorney regarding this matter.
6300 block of Quinwood Lane — The department received a call from an apartment complex regarding two juvenile females swimming in the pool and they were not residents there. The parents were informed of the infraction.
Tuesday, June 29
Interstate 694 & Highway 169 — While on routine patrol, a vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign. Officers pulled the vehicle over and learned the driver’s license was canceled inimical to public safety. The 62-year-old male driver was arrested and given a citation.
10700 block of Zopfi Way — There was a report of a missing garage door opener from a homeowner’s car parked in the driveway. There are no suspects or video surveillance available.
15300 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of stolen merchandise from store. This case is currently being investigated.
A 31-year-old female was cited for warrant arrest, drug possession, giving a peace officer a false name, driving after revocation, and failure to drive in a single lane at I-94 and Main Street in Rogers.
Wednesday, June 30
105th Ave — Officers found graffiti spray-painted on a bridge wall under I-94. Photos were taken as evidence and public works notified.
6800 block of Magda Drive — There was a report of a window being shattered while at the park. Nothing was stolen from the vehicle. There is no suspect information at this time.
16700 block of 96th Ave. — Officers responded to a business alarm at the noted location. Upon arrival, they located a garage door that opened with a sensor trip and realized it was workers inside who did not have an updated code.
A 36-year-old female was cited for assault on the 11700 block of Red Fox Drive.
A 57-year-old male was cited for DWI and personal injury motor vehicle accident at County Road 30 and Lawndale Lane.
A 26-year-old female was cited for warrant arrest and fleeing a peace officer on the 16500 block of 96th Ave.
Thursday, July 1
8100 block of Arrowwood Lane — Officers responded to the scene due to a report of car prowlers in the neighborhood. Multiple vehicles were found to be tampered with in the area with items stolen. Suspects fled in a motor vehicle. This case is under investigation.
7800 block of Vinewood Lane — After noticing expired tabs on a vehicle, officers pulled over the 30-year-old male driver of the vehicle. He was found to have controlled substances and other paraphernalia items. Charges are currently pending.
67th Ave. & Magda Drive — There was a report of chickens trying to cross the road at the noted location. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate any chickens.
A 32-year-old male was cited for careless driving, and third degree DWI at Hwy. 169 and Hwy. 610.
A 36-year-old male was cited for drug possession at Maple Grove Parkway and Upland Lane.
A 30-year-old female was cited for giving a peace officer a false name and possession of a hypodermic needle at Maple Grove Parkway and Upland Lane.
Friday, July 2
Zachary Lane & Highway 610 — Officers were dispatched to a weapons pointing incident. After some road rage and break checking, a vehicle pulled up to the other vehicle and pointed a gun at the driver. The suspect exited off the freeway and officers were unable to locate the suspect.
18800 block of 67th Ave. — While checking on a suspicious vehicle in the park parking lot, the officer discovered that the men’s bathroom had been freshly spray painted. Photo of the graffiti was taken.
11300 Fountains Drive — Officers were dispatched for a damage to property report involving a shopping cart intentionally ramming into a vehicle. The owner did not want to press charges at the time and just wanted a written report.
Saturday, July 3
10800 block of Sundance Blvd. — There was a report of a theft from a motor vehicle in which multiple items were taken. There are no suspects at this time.
10100 block of Union Terrace Lane — There was a report of a male riding up and down the street yelling. Officers were able to make contact with the male riding the motorized bike and he agreed to stay home.
12900 block of Weaver Lake Road — While on patrol, an officer noticed two juvenile males sitting in the park after curfew. The juveniles received verbal warning. No further action taken.
A 59-year-old male was cited for receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm/ammo, possession of drugs, and driving after cancellation at I-694 and Hemlock Lane.
A 45-year-old female was cited for receiving stolen property and possession of drugs at I-694 and Hemlock Lane.
Other
During this time period there were 22 property damage traffic accidents and five property damage injury traffic accidents.
