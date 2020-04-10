The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of March 15 to 28, 2020. Please refer to the City Website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, March 15
15300 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found adult female had stolen merchandise. The suspect was located on scene and charged for misdemeanor theft.
7700 block of Main St. — There was a report of a theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated wallet had been stolen while inside business with subsequent fraudulent transactions occurring on accounts. The incident is under further investigation.
12900 block of 63rd Ave. — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer responded and found intoxicated female was involved in verbal argument with male inside business. The situation was mediated, and she left the scene with a group of acquaintances.
A 30-year-old female was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia on the 11300 block of Fountains Drive.
Monday, March 16
14000 block of 85th Place — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer responded and found children had been jumping around inside residence. Advised of complaint and agreed to comply.
9800 block of Hospital Drive — There was a report of an assault. Officer responded and found individual had kicked employee. The suspect was arrested for fifth degree assault.
13900 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer made contact and learned a vehicle had driven backwards through the drive-through. Contact was made with the registered owner who was notified if actions continued, a trespass notice would be served.
A 27-year-old male was cited for obstructing the legal process on the 7200 block of Forestview Lane.
A 2-year-old male was cited for third degree DWI, careless driving, driving after revocation, warrant arrest at I-494 and I-94.
Tuesday, March 17
12000 block of 80th Ave. — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found individual having difficulty breathing. The victim was transported via ambulance to hospital for further care.
8000 block of Zachary Lane — There was a report of theft. Officer responded and found electrical cable been stolen from business. No suspect information.
9000 block of Vinewood Lane — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found male and female involved in verbal dispute; nothing physical had occurred. The male party left the residence and no further assistance was needed.
A 56-year-old male was cited for third degree DWI on the 9900 block of 105th Place.
Wednesday, March 18
12900 block of 63rd Ave. — There was a report of a theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found wallet was stolen from vehicle parked outside of business. No suspect information.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of theft of vehicle. Officer responded and found vehicle had been stolen from parking lot, which was later recovered in another jurisdiction. No suspect information.
12100 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of theft. Officer responded and found individual had been sitting on bench outside business talking to another party when cell phone was stolen. No suspect information.
Thursday, March 19
10200 block of Quaker Lane — There was a report of harassment. Officer made contact and found ex-husband had been emailing party over property. Advised to limit contact.
15000 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found a 20-year-old male had stolen merchandise from the business. The suspect was arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed from the store.
13300 block of Maple Knoll Way — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found male had assaulted female following verbal dispute. The 37-year-old male suspect was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault.
A 32-year-old male was cited for assault and interfering with a 911 call on the 12000 block of 84th Ave.
Friday, March 20
12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found adult female had stolen merchandise and left in vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
12600 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of theft from vehicle. Officer responded and found license plate had been stolen from vehicle parked outside business. No suspect information.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of unwanted persons. Officer made contact and found group of females had been confronted by staff for possible theft and then became aggressive. The individuals had left the scene. Advised to call if they returned.
A 51-year-old female was cited for theft and trespassed from the building on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
Saturday, March 21
103rd Place & Nathan Lane — There was a report of an accident. Officer arrived on scene and found intoxicated male driver who was arrested for fourth degree DWI.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found a 43-year-old male and a 22-year-old female had stolen items from store. They were both subsequently arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed from the business.
I-94 & Hwy. 610 — An officer on routine patrol was dispatched for a traffic complaint. Contact was made with the 33-year-old male driver who had been driving erratically. The suspect was arrested for gross misdemeanor DWI and possession of controlled substance.
Sunday, March 22
16300 block of 70th Ave. — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found unknown suspect had entered residence and fled the scene when confronted by homeowner. No apparent loss. suspect not located.
16100 block of 70th Place — There was a report of tampering with a vehicle. Officer responded and found unlocked vehicle had been gone through. Nothing appeared to be missing. No suspect information.
17200 block of 77th Ave. — There was a report of a civil matter. Officer made contact and learned that there had been a disagreement between a couple which was determined to be a civil matter. No further assistance needed.
Monday, March 23
9300 block of Upland Lane — There was a report of customer trouble. Officer responded and found the suspect had left the scene. Advised to call if the individual returned and a trespass notice would be served.
8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer responded and found female occupying vehicle parked outside business for an extended period. The individual stated she was waiting for a friend. There were no issues.
15300 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact and learned individual had wallet stolen while shopping inside business. No suspect information.
Tuesday, March 24
7300 block of Vinewood Court — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found couple had been involved in a verbal altercation. Nothing physical had occurred. They agreed to separate for the evening. No further issues.
9800 block of 102nd Ave. — There was a report of a suspicious activity. Officer made contact with two sleeping occupants of vehicle parked and running outside of home. The two individuals stated they had been locked out of residence nearby. No further assistance needed.
16800 block of 91st Ave. — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact and found phone charger and cord had been stolen from vehicle overnight. No suspect information.
A 20-year-old female was cited for possessing or selling a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 10100 block of 104th Ave.
A 40-year-old male was cited for assault and terroristic threats on the 10200 block of Revere Lane.
Wednesday, March 25
11300 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of identity theft. Officer responded and found individual had attempted to fraudulently open an account at business. The suspect had left the scene. No further information available.
16800 block of 91st Ave. — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact and found vehicle had been parked and running outside building for extended period of time. The two occupants stated they were hanging out. Advised of headlights shining into apartment windows. No further issues.
17800 block of 63rd Ave. — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found couple involved in verbal dispute but nothing physical occurred. The parties agreed to separate for the evening. No charges pursued.
Thursday, March 26
9200 block of Yucca Lane — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer made contact and found barking dog had accidentally been left outside of residence. No further assistance needed.
9600 block of Winslow Chase — There was a report of a theft of a vehicle. Officer responded and found vehicle had been stolen from driveway overnight. The incident is under further investigation.
9400 block of Polaris Lane — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found individual feeling ill had fallen. Paramedics arrived on scene to transport the victim to hospital for further care.
Friday, March 27
18700 block of 70th Way — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact and found license plate had been stolen from vehicle parked outside of business. No suspect information.
16400 block of County Road 30 — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact and found adult female had been followed inside of business by unknown male. After exiting the parking lot in her vehicle, she observed him behind her but eventually lost the suspect. Advised to call 911 immediately if anything similar recurs.
11600 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer responded and found individual stated resident in apartment above was being intentionally loud. Contact was made with the party who stated it was accidental but they would keep noise down as requested.
A 22-year-old female was cited for disorderly conduct on the 10300 block of 101st Place.
A 52-year-old male was cited for violating an order for protection and tampering with a witness on the 8700 block of Cottonwood Lane.
Saturday, March 28
17100 block of 93rd Place — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer responded and found homeowner noted unusual plastic box left in the yard. It was identified as an empty broken plastic cargo box. There were no issues.
15300 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found a 28-year-old female had stolen merchandise from the business. The suspect was arrested for gross misdemeanor theft and trespassed.
15900 block of 73rd Place — There was a report of vandalism. Officer responded and found tire tracks on park field. No suspect information.
A 27-year-old female was cited for assault on the 8500 block of Forestview Lane.
Other
During this time period there were 20 property damage traffic accidents and one property damage injury traffic accidents.
