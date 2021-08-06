The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of July 18 to 24, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, July 18
6700 block of Berkshire Lane — Officers were dispatched to the noted area for a report of shots fired. The reporting party was unsure if it was fireworks or gunshots. Officers checked the area and could not locate any signs of gunshots.
8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was report of a dog being left in a vehicle. Officers made contact with the owner and vehicle and noted that the dog appeared to be fine. The officers gave the owner a verbal warning.
9400 block of Jewel Lane — There was a report of a suspicious male ringing the homeowner’s doorbell. Officers went to check out the area and were unable to locate any one matching the description.
Monday, July 19
15400 block of Bass Lake Road — Officers were called to a complaint of a water softener dumped behind school property in a dumpster. They were able to contact the owner of the water softener and were told of how to dispose of it properly.
15300 block of Grove Circle — A female was apprehended at the noted location for repeated shoplifting offenses. Report is cleared by arrest.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — The department was dispatched to an unwanted group of males loitering at the front doors of the business asking guests for money. They had since left one the RP told them to leave.
Tuesday, July 20
11300 block of 80th Ave. — Officers responded to a fight at the noted location after a confrontation had occurred in which both victims had injuries. Both suspects had fled the scene. This case is under investigation.
6200 block of Quinwood Lane — The department was dispatched to a residence for a burglary report. The person stole some sunglasses and a smart watch. The door was open and it’s unknown who the suspect is. This case is currently being investigated.
13300 block of Maple Knoll Way — The department was dispatched to an apartment complex pool area for a noise complaint. The officer did not consider the noise to be loud or intrusive, but advised the individuals of the complaint.
Wednesday, July 21
11900 block of Central Park Way — Officers received a narcotics complaint at the noted location. The officer went up and down the hallways of the building, but was unable to pinpoint where the smell of marijuana was coming from.
Interstate 94 & Weaver Lake Road — While on routine patrol, officers stopped a vehicle for speeding. After interacting with the driver, they suspected she may be under the influence of alcohol. After multiple field sobriety tests, the 25-year-old female was taken into custody and charged with DWI.
6900 block of Ives Lane — There was a report of stolen misc. keys taken overnight from a vehicle. There was no forced entry. At this time, there are no suspects or leads.
An 18-year-old male was cited for theft by swindle on the 11400 block of Fountains Drive.
A 46-year-old male and a 19-year-old male were cited for assault and disorderly conduct on the 9100 block of Upland Lane.
A 46-year-old female and a 30-year-old female were cited for theft and fifth degree drug possession on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
A 19-year-old male was cited for drugs on the 17000 block of 72nd Ave.
Thursday, July 22
Eagle Lake & Magda Drive — There was a report of obscene graffiti on the port-a-potty. The officer took photos of the graffiti and contacted the company who said they would clean and replace it.
8000 block of Main Street — There was a report of an employee stating that they noticed five vehicles in the parking ramp had their gas tank doors left open and that suspicious individuals were seen going through multiple vehicle and trying the door handles.
6200 Eagle Lake Drive — Officers were dispatched to a report of a property damage crash. One of the homeowner’s neighbors had hit a retaining wall as the vehicle was attempting to back up. Insurance information between the two parties was exchanged.
A 23-year-old male was cited for drug possession on the 6300 block of Vinewood Lane.
A 38-year-old female was cited for violating an order for protection on the 6900 block of Polaris Lane.
Friday, July 23
9300 block of Peony Lane — There was a report of a possible car prowler in the noted location. The officer drove through the neighborhood to see if they could locate the suspicious vehicle and did not. At this time, this is an information only report.
11300 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of a dog left in a car at the noted location. Upon arrival, it was indicated that the owner returned to the car and had left the scene.
8400 block of Dunkirk Lane — While on routine patrol, officers noticed a vehicle parked after hours in the parking lot. After making contact with the driver, he could smell the odor of marijuana. During a search of the vehicle, marijuana was seized. The driver and passenger were left with a verbal warning.
Saturday, July 24
5000 block of Ximenes Lane — Officers were dispatched to assist Plymouth PD with a vehicle fleeing that was suspected of being involved in car prowling. No squads were able to catch up to the vehicle, and all involvement was terminated to try and stop the vehicle.
9000 block of Sawgrass Lane — There was a report of two suspicious individuals knocking on the homeowner’s front door. As the homeowner was walking to the door, the two individuals left in a hurry. The officer advised him to call police immediately if this happened again.
9200 block of Zanzibar Lane — Officers responded to an underground parking garage where a report of tools was stolen from a truck. Video surveillance was captured of the theft and is currently being investigated.
A 33-year-old male was cited for fourth degree DWI and careless driving on the 11700 block of Fountains Way.
A 69-year-old male was cited for third degree DWI and careless driving at 83rd Way and Weaver Lake Road.
A 39-year-old male was cited for stalking, first degree damage to property and threats of violence on the 17800 block of 83rd Ave.
Other
During this time period there were 23 property damage traffic accidents and four property damage injury traffic accidents.
