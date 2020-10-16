The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the City during the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Zachary Lane & 95th Ave. — An officer on routine patrol observed driver commit traffic violation. Contact was made with the 58-year-old female driver who indicated signs of intoxication and was arrested for second degree DWI.
9100 block of Comstock Lane — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found couple had been involved in a verbal dispute. No physical assault had occurred, and no further assistance needed.
8900 block of Umbria Place — There was a report of a disturbance. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated vehicles had been driving through neighborhood revving engines. Gone on officer’s arrival.
A 24-year-old female was cited for driving after revocation, and possession of drug paraphernalia at Hwy. 169 and I-694.
A 41-year-old female was cited for theft on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
Monday, Sept. 28
16000 block of 92nd Ave. — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found wallet had been stolen from unlocked vehicle with subsequent fraudulent transactions attempted. No suspect information.
7000 block of Magda Drive — There was a report of harassment. Officer made contact with individual who stated they had received several derogatory messages from suspect. Advised regarding restraining order.
7500 block of Vinewood Court — There was a report of an animal complaint. Officer responded to residence where homeowner stated mouse was running erratically on sidewalk. The animal was safely relocated to a field nearby.
A 33-year-old male was cited for fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana on the 11800 block of Fountains Way.
A 43-year-old male was cited for theft and fleeing a police officer on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
I-94 & Maple Grove Parkway — An officer on routine patrol observed illegal driving behavior. Contact was made with the 24-year-old male driver who was arrested for possession of pistol without permit and possession of narcotics.
13300 block of Bass Lake Road — There was a report of theft of a vehicle. Officer responded and found vehicle left running outside of business was stolen. It was recovered nearby with property missing. The incident is under further investigation.
9200 block of Lanewood Lane — There was a report of theft. Officer responded and found political signs had been stolen from homeowner’s yard. No suspect information.
An 18-year-old male was cited for theft on the 12500 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
8500 block of Oakview Way — There was a report of threats. Officer made contact with individual who stated that following a disagreement, threats had been received via social media from an acquaintance; advised.
9800 block of Maple Grove Parkway — There was a report of a theft. Officer made contact with employee who stated cash had been stolen from office when left unattended. The incident is under further investigation.
13300 block of Maple Knoll Way — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found catalytic converter had been stolen overnight from vehicle parked outside of residence. No suspect information.
A 61-year-old male was cited for DWI on the 1660 block of County Road 30.
A 42-year-old male was cited for contraband into jail, warrant arrest, and fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana on the 11300 block of Fountains Drive.
Thursday, Oct. 1
I-94 & Hwy. 610 — An officer on routine patrol responded to an accident. The 28-year-old male driver was found to be driving under the influence and was arrested for DWI and possession of controlled substance.
12100 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found known adult female shoplifter had stolen items and left the scene. The incident is under further investigation.
7100 block of Olive Lane — There was a report of hit and run accident at residence where tree was knocked over. The 31-year-old male driver was located at his residence, and due to signs of intoxication was arrested for second degree DWI.
A 50-year-old female was cited for sale of tobacco to underaged-minor on the 8150 block of Wedgewood Lane.
A 22-year-old female was cited for sale of tobacco to underaged-minor on the 18700 block of 70th Way.
Friday, Oct. 2
10400 block of Valley Forge Lane — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated a loan was taken out in his name. Advised regarding follow-up measures.
9300 block of Kingsview Lane — There was a report of damage to property. Officer made contact with the homeowner who stated a glass patio door had been broken. No suspect information.
15300 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found individual had stolen merchandise and left in a vehicle. The 22-year-old male suspect was located at a business nearby and was arrested for gross misdemeanor theft.
Saturday, Oct. 3
8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of disorderly conduct. Officer responded and found adult male had been causing a disturbance inside the business and made threats toward employees. The suspect was located nearby and advised to stay off the premise for the evening. No charges pursued.
6300 block of Wedgwood Road — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact with victim who stated following her purse being stolen, fraudulent credit card transactions had occurred. The incident is under further investigation.
11700 block of Fountains Way — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found two sewing machines had been stolen. The incident is under further investigation.
A 35-year-old male was cited for assault on the 7400 block of Fernbrook Lane.
A 27-year-old male was cited for fleeing a peace officer, identity theft, fraud, and damage to property on the 6300 block of Vinewood Lane.
A 26-year-old male was cited for possessing a pistol without a permit, and fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana on the 11700 block of Fountains Way.
Other
During this time period there were 17 property damage traffic accidents and three property damage injury traffic accidents.
