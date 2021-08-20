The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Aug. 1 to 7, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Aug. 1
10100 block of 104th Ave. — officers were dispatched to the noted location for a harassment/disturbance. A white female was harassing two males while they were fishing on the pier. The males were able to record video evidence of the incident. This case was referred to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Interstate 494 & 694 — Officers were dispatched for a vehicle in the ditch with the occupants standing outside of the vehicle. The driver was cited for careless driving and the vehicle was towed.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of customer trouble at the above location in where two juvenile females were causing a disturbance in the store and took a few items without paying. These two females were given trespass notices.
Monday, Aug. 2
9800 block of Hospital Drive — The department was dispatched to a call about an intoxicated female in the lobby causing a disturbance and hospital staff wanted her trespassed. The female’s behavior kept getting more erratic, so they transported her to North Robbinsdale on a hold.
18500 block of 100th Ave. — There was a report of check forgery at the noted location. This case is under investigation as there is an identifiable suspect.
Highway 610 & Maple Grove Parkway — While on patrol, officers noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer contacted the driver and issued him a citation for speed.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
9800 Hospital Drive — There was a report of an assault in where an employee was assaulted by a juvenile patient who appeared to be under the influence. Case is being investigated.
14900 block of Weaver Lake Road — The department was dispatched to a harassment report regarding repeated phone calls by an ex-employee.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — Officers were dispatched to a theft report at the noted location which included multiple lawn and garden supplies. This case is under investigation.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
18500 block of 87th Ave. — There was a report of an individual trying to open the passenger side door of a residence’s vehicle which was parked on their driveway overnight. Entry was not made, but their Ring camera was able to capture evidence of it happening.
9100 block of Holly Lane — There was a report of a theft from auto in which the victim’s car was tampered with overnight while parked in his driveway. His garage door opener and some currency were taken from the vehicle.
16800 block of 91st Ave. — Officers were dispatched to a water flow alarm tripped at around 12:00 a.m. in where flames were seen on the first-floor deck of the apartment building spreading to the second floor. It appears the fire was started by a cigarette butt. Maple Grove Fire Department arrived on scene and put the fire out.
An 18-year-old male was cited for assault on the 8400 block of Rosewood Court.
Thursday, Aug. 5
18700 block of 70th Way — Officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Hy-Vee for a vandalism report. Someone had put slices of cheese on a vehicle in the parking lot. Report is being investigated.
7600 block of Berkshire Way — Officers were dispatched to a possible burglary in progress. The reporting party stated her backyard motion light went off and thought she heard someone in her basement on the deck. Officers checked the scene and did not locate anything or anyone outside or inside the residence. Call cleared.
6500 block of Ives Lane — The department responded to a phone call request for possible fraud. The reporting party was a resident in Florida and was notified by his Door-Dash account that a food order of his was being sent to an address in Maple Grove. Police advised the residents in which the food was being delivered to of the activity and to be cognizant of someone possibly using their address to have fraudulent purchased items delivered to.
A 33-year-old male was cited for theft and trespass notice served on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
A 32-year-old male was cited for fifth degree drug possession on the 11200 block of Fountains Drive.
Friday, Aug. 6
7100 block of Peony Lane — There was a report that two bikes were stolen from an attached garage of a residence. There are no suspects at this time, however there were possible associated thefts from auto the same evening at residents in close proximity.
6900 block of Jonquil Lane — Officers were dispatched to the noted location for a possibly sick raccoon. The reporting party stated the raccoon was trying to climb trees and would fall. Community Service officers tried to catch the raccoon, but it fled up a tree. Advised the reporting party to call back if the racoon became a threat to human or pet safety.
8500 block Shadow Creek Drive — The reporting party received a message from a hacked Facebook account in which she gave her drivers license information and social security card number to apply for a CFDA Grant.
A 66-year-old female was cited for fourth degree DWI on the 12600 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
Saturday, Aug. 7
17900 block of 68th Ave. — There was a report of a theft from auto report in where the homeowner’s car had been gone through and had a few electronic items stolen.
9200 block of Garland Lane — There was a report of damage to property at the noted location in where someone had tried cutting the catalytic converter off her car. There are currently no suspects in this case.
Interstate 694 & County Road 81— While on patrol, officers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. After pulling the 29-year-old male driver over, he admitted to drinking and smelled of an alcoholic beverage. Multiple field sobriety tests were performed and he was charged with DWI.
A 43-year-old male was cited for third degree DWI, and carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol at Hemlock Lane and Elm Creek Blvd.
A 25-year-old male was cited for careless driving and fourth degree DWI at 85th Avenue and Monticello Lane.
A 20-year-old female was cited for fifth degree drug possession and no proof of insurance at Hwy. 169 and I-694.
Other
During this time period there were 28 property damage traffic accidents and five property damage injury traffic accidents.
