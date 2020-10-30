The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Oct. 11 and 17, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Oct. 11
Weaver Lake Road & Elm Creek Blvd. — An officer on routine patrol made contact with driver of vehicle for traffic violation. The 23-year-old male indicated signs of intoxication and was arrested for third degree DWI.
11800 block of Fountains Way — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer responded and found a disturbance had occurred involving multiple parties. Th individuals stated no assault or injuries had occurred. No charges pursued.
9300 block of Ranchview Lane — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found garage broken into and garage door opener stolen from vehicle. No suspect information.
An 18-year-old male was cited for carrying a pistol without a permit and receiving stolen property on the 8200 block of Kirkwood Lane.
A 24-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Monday, Oct. 12
16500 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found adult male suspect had stolen tools and ran from business. No further suspect information.
8800 block of Sycamore Lane — There was a report of theft. Officer responded and found political sign had been stolen from yard of residence. No suspect information.
13600 block of 80th Circle — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found adult female had concealed items with intent to steal. The suspect turned over the merchandise to staff who requested a Trespass Notice be served.
A 32-year-old female was cited for theft, driving after revocation and trespass notice served on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
A 26-year-old male was cited for fleeing a police officer and violating an order for protection on the 11900 block of Central Park Way.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
9800 block of 107th Place — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found wallet had been stolen overnight from vehicle. No suspect information.
10500 block of Nathan Lane — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact with victim who stated funds had been fraudulently withdrawn from bank account. No suspect information.
11700 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of theft of a vehicle. Officer responded and found locked vehicle with keys inside had been stolen from parking lot. No suspect information.
A 49-year-old female was cited for theft and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 16500 block of 96th Ave.
A 27-year-old female was cited for fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
6200 block of Magda Drive — There was a report of forgery. Officer made contact with individual who found check had been fraudulently withdrawn from bank account. No suspect information.
13700 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found individual had suffered possible seizure. The victim was transported to the hospital for further care.
7200 block of Hemlock Lane — There was a report of a theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found muffler had been cut from vehicle parked outside of building. No suspect information.
A 57-year-old female was cited for theft on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
A 51-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
A 23-year-old female was cited for drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia at 78th Place and Dunkirk Lane.
Thursday, Oct. 15
Hwy. 610 & Maple Grove Parkway — An officer on routine patrol observed vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Contact was made with the driver who indicated signs of intoxication. The 29-year-old female suspect was arrested for third degree DWI.
6300 block of Vinewood Lane — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found window had been smashed and multiple items stolen from vehicle parked outside of business. The incident is under further investigation.
10500 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of threats. Officer made contact with individual who stated former employee had made threats towards them. Advised to call if suspect returns and situation escalates.
Friday, Oct. 16
9800 block of Hospital Drive — An officer on routine patrol made contact with individual who was found to have an outstanding warrant. The 23-year-old male suspect was arrested for fifth degree possession in addition to the warrant.
11800 block of Fountains Way — There was a report of adisturbance. Officer responded and found individual had been harassing other guests at business. The adult male agreed to stay separated for the remainder of the evening. No further issues.
7200 block of Timber Lane — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact and found political sign had been stolen from yard of residence. Suspect fled from the scene.
A 38-year-old male was cited for fourth degree DWI on the 18300 block of 82nd Place.
Saturday, Oct. 17
12000 block of Meadowlark Court — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found couple had been involved in a verbal altercation but nothing physical occurred. One of the parties agreed to leave the residence for the evening. No further problems.
13900 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of customer trouble. Officer responded and found three individuals had been involved in a verbal dispute with employee at business. No charges pursued. The parties were served trespass notices.
8100 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact and found package had been stolen from front step of residence. No suspect information.
Other
During this time period there were 13 property damage traffic accidents and three property damage injury traffic accidents.
