The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Dec. 26
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of a stolen license plate. There is no suspect information.
8800 block of Lawndale Lane — Officers were dispatched to a littering complaint where items were dumped in the reporting party’s front yard. The officer disposed of the items.
12800 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a wallet stolen from a purse while in the store. Case is under investigation.
A 22-year-old male was cited for theft on the 7700 block of Main Street.
A 48-year-old male was cited for driving without a valid license at I-94 and Weaver Lake Road.
Monday, Dec. 27
9000 block of Zachary Lane — There was a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle parked at a business. No suspects at this time.
12900 block of Weaver lake Road — Officers were called to a report of personal items missing from a vehicle parked in the parking lot. No suspects were able to be identified.
8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of a stolen ATV from a secured storage unit. At this time, there are no suspects.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
11500 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of a theft of a speaker system and amplifier at the listed location. Officers were unable to locate the suspects.
12300 block of Main St. — An unidentified male is suspected of breaking a soap dispenser and glass door window panes from the transit station. Identity of the suspect is unknown.
9800 block of Maple Grove Parkway — There was a report of a no pay at a gas station. The business and driver of the vehicle worked out an agreement to have the money reimbursed. No charges.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
12600 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — There was a report of a stolen catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in a restaurant parking lot. There are no suspects.
10900 block of 98th Ave. — Officers were dispatched to a suspicious person report. The reporting party said a male had approached her in her garage and began asking her personal questions. Officers patrolled the area and were unable to locate the person in question.
Thursday, Dec. 30
12600 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a stolen catalytic converter while parked in a restaurant parking lot. No video or suspects at this time.
13800 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of a juvenile loitering in the back of the store for over an hour. When officers arrived, the juvenile found a ride home.
11800 block of 92nd Ave. — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle driving around in the area for a few hours. Officers arrived and patrolled the area and did not see a vehicle matching the description.
Friday, Dec. 31
9300 block of Rosewood Lane — There was a report of a fake check that was used in the reporting party’s name. Case is under investigation.
13400 block of Grove Drive — Officers were dispatched to a gas drive-off at the noted location. Police contacted the owner of the vehicle who stated he would get the fuel paid for. No charges.
19000 block of 68th Ave. — There was a report of a loud party at a residence. Officers arrived and the residence was cleared.
A 28-year-old male was cited for giving a false name to a peace officer, driving without a valid license, open bottle, and failure to signal turn on the 14200 block of Territorial Road.
Saturday, Jan. 1
Hemlock Lane and Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and located a felony amount of narcotics. The individual who claimed the bag was arrested.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — Officers were dispatched to a dog left in a vehicle. Upon arrival, they were unable to locate the vehicle.
8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of a potential car prowler in the area going vehicle-to-vehicle trying door handles. Upon arrivals, officers checked the area and were unable to locate anyone in the parking lot matching that description.
A 20-year-old female was cited for first degree burglary, first degree damage to property, and assault on the 11700 block of Central Park Way.
Other
During this time period there were 47 property damage traffic accidents and 10 property damage injury traffic accidents.
