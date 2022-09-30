Sunday, Sept. 4
- Hemlock Lane and Main Street — Officers were dispatched for an individual panhandling in the roadway. A verbal warning was given.
- 12000 block of Central Parkway — Report of a dog off leash in a park. The owner was given a verbal warning and advised of city ordinances.
- A 37-year-old was cited for uninsured vehicle and predatory offender fails to fulfill registration at I-694 and County Road 81.
Monday, Sept. 5
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — An unknown male suspect stole two hockey sticks from a sporting goods store. No leads.
- 6400 block of Glacier Lane — Report of a mailbox being knocked over and damaged. No suspects.
- 11800 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint at the listed apartment complex. Verbal warning given.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
- 11200 block of Fountains Drive — Officers were dispatched for report of a shoplifter who was identified at the noted location. Charges pending.
- Interstate 94 and Weaver Lake Road — A female driver was given a citation for possession of marijuana after a traffic stop.
- 11700 block of Fountains Way — Report of a theft of tools from a construction zone. There are no suspects.
- A 25-year-old female was cited for possession of burglary tools and theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
- 14000 block of 95th Ave. — Officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress. Suspects gone on arrival. Case is under investigation.
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — Officers responded to a theft that just occurred at the listed location. The 32-year-old female suspect was stopped and arrested for shoplifting and drug possession.
- 16100 block of 70th Place — A laptop was stolen from an unlocked, parked vehicle. No suspects.
Thursday, Sept. 8
- 16200 block of 70th Place — Officers were dispatched to stolen property from a vehicle parked in the driveway. Case is under investigation.
- 13600 block of Grove Drive — Report of a dog locked in a vehicle in the parking lot. On arrival, the owner was getting into the vehicle. No violations.
Friday, Sept. 9
- 7200 block of Forestview Lane — A 27-year-old male was arrested for drugs and dangerous weapon after police were called to a hotel room for assistance.
- 15300 block of Grove Circle — Officers were dispatched to a shoplifting in progress and were able to apprehend the 40-year-old male suspect and retrieve the stolen property.
- 13600 block of Grove Drive — Report of a theft of cosmetics at the listed business. No suspects.
- A 30-year-old male was cited for stalking, harassement
Saturday, Sept. 10
- 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — A 21-year-old female and a 21-year-old male were given citations for shoplifting.
- 9300 block of Garland Lane — Report of graffiti painted on a tree on the property. No suspects.
- 8100 block of Magnolia Lane — A 21-year-old male suspect was arrested for tampering with a motor vehicle without owner permission after car prowling complaints in the area were called in.
- A 40-year-old female was cited for giving a peace officer a false name on the 9400 block of Trenton Lane.
Other
- During this time period there were 21 property damage traffic accidents and property seven damage injury traffic accidents.
