The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Aug. 9 to 15, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Aug. 9
Hemlock Lane & County Road 81 — An officer on routine patrol conducted a traffic stop and found the 27-year-old male driver showed signs of intoxication. The suspect was arrested for fourth degree DWI.
1170 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer made contact with resident who stated they were having a party and some people had too much to drink. There were no further issues.
16500 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of customer trouble. Officer responded and found male had refused to wear a mask and would not leave the business when requested by staff. Advised a trespass notice could be issued. The individual left without further issue.
A 34-year-old was cited for DWI refusal, second degree DWI, fleeing police officer in a motor vehicle, driving after cancellation, and careless driving on the 6200 block of Sycamore Lane.
Monday, Aug. 10
6800 block of Magda Drive — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with male occupant of vehicle parked behind playground in a no parking area. The individual stated he was making a phone call. However, he was advised to move to the parking lot as it had caused concern.
12800 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found a couple had shown up repeatedly at business playing music and asking for money despite requests to leave the property. Unable to locate. Staff were advised to call for trespass notices to be served if the individuals returned.
12400 block of 99th Ave. — There was a report of possible shots heard. Officer responded and noted fireworks had been discharged near residence. The individuals were informed of the complaint and complied when advised to stop lighting them off.
A 49-year-old female was cited for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and criminal damage to property at Grove Circle and Hospital Drive.
A 23-year-old male was cited for fifth degree selling marijuana on the 13700 block of 89th Ave.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
11500 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer responded and found known shoplifter had been present inside business and staff requested trespass notice. The suspect was gone on arrival. Advised to call if they returned.
12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of possibly intoxicated individual driving away from business. Officer made contact with the 29-year-old female driver who was found to be under the influence and was arrested for fifth degree possession.
12300 block of Main St. — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer made contact with female stranded at transit station. She was provided a ride to a nearby location where she could arrange for further assistance.
A 41-year-old female was cited for theft on the 11300 block of Fountains Drive.
A 32-year-old female was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing/selling a small amount marijuana on the 11300 block of Fountains Drive.
A 35-year-old male was cited for giving a false name to a police officer and warrant arrest at Weaver Lake Road and 83rd Way.
A 30-year-old female was cited for registration-unregistered at Weaver Lake Road and 83rd Way.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
13700 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officer responded and found unattended motorcycle had been parked behind dumpster at business. Contact was made with the registered owner who stated he had left it there while out with a friend and would be returning shortly.
12100 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found male suspect had stolen merchandise and fled in vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
15200 block of 65th Place — There was a report of a disturbance. Officer responded and found multiple vehicles parked on basketball courts and nearby with headlights on to illuminate the court. The group was advised they needed to move their vehicles to which they complied.
Thursday, Aug. 13
17100 block of 76th Ave. — There was a report of harassment. Officer responded and found residence had been egged and the suspects had fled the scene; the incident is under further investigation.
8500 block of Valley Forge Lane — There was a report of harassment. Officer made contact with individual who had received harassing email and text message from former job applicant. The suspect was informed to cease contact and the victim advised regarding further resources.
7700 block of Yucca Lane — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found one had fallen and needed further assistance due to medical issues. Ambulance arrived to transport victim to hospital for further care.
Friday, Aug. 14
Elm Creek Blvd. & Grove Drive — An officer on routine patrol observed erratic driving behavior. Contact was made with the 50-year-old male suspect who was arrested for third degree DWI.
7200 block of Terraceview Lane — There was a report of vandalism. Officer responded and found residence had been egged, TP’d, and mustard poured on driveway. The unidentified suspects had fled the scene.
8100 block of Ranier Lane — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found bicycle and stand had been stolen from garage overnight. No suspect information.
A 41-year-old male was cited for theft on the 11200 block of 93rd Ave.
A 24-year-old female was cited for pharmacy-permanent labels required on prescription drugs, fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana, and obstructing the legal process on the 12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
A 22-year-old male was cited for assault on the 6200 block of Sycamore Lane.
A 32-year-old male was cited for first degree DWI and driving without a valid license on the 16400 block of 96th Ave.
Saturday, Aug. 15
16700 block of 94th Ave. — There was a report of theft from an auto. Officer responded and found wallet was stolen from vehicle parked outside of business with subsequent fraudulent transactions occurring on accounts. No suspect information.
16400 block of 96th Ave. — An officer responded to business where possibly intoxicated female was leaving the scene in a vehicle. Contact was made with the suspect who was found to be driving under the influence and arrested for fourth degree DWI.
10100 block of 104th Ave. — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer responded to possible narcotics use at park. Contact was made with the individual who was released from the scene with a verbal warning due to odor of marijuana but none located.
A 26-year-old male was cited for third degree DWI at County Road 30 and Dunkirk Lane.
A 69-year-old female was cited for fourth degree DWI and careless driving on the 16400 block of 96th Ave.
Other
During this time period there were 22 property damage traffic accidents and four property damage injury traffic accidents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.