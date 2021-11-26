The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Nov. 7 to 13, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Nov. 7
15500 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of a burglary at the listed location. The suspects broke into the salon and left without taking anything. No identifiable suspects.
13600 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of shoplifting that had just occurred. The suspect left while setting off the security beepers. Case is currently under investigation.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — A 34-year-old male was issued a citation for shoplifting.
A 30-year-old male was cited for right turn violation, window tint too dark, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving after revocation, and possession of firearm with previous felony conviction at Elm Creek Blvd. and Hemlock Lane.
Monday, Nov. 8
6300 block of Yuma Lane — There was a report of a dumping complaint in a homeowner’s dumpster in which there were several boxes that didn’t belong to him.
12100 block of Elm Creek Blvd. —There was a report of stolen merchandise at the noted location. No suspect information.
11800 block of West Eagle Lake — The department was dispatched to a dumping complaint where someone had dumped couches and wooden chairs on the property. No suspects.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
7800 block of Kingsview Lane — There was a report of a theft from auto where a wallet was stolen. At this time, there is no suspect information.
14700 block of 80th Place — There was a report of a burglary in where the suspect stole a wallet out of the homeowner’s car that was parked in the garage. No suspect information at this time.
12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a theft where two unknown suspects stole some clothing items and drove away.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
17000 block of 78th Place — There was a report of a stolen vehicle from reporting party’s driveway while it was running, unlocked with the keys inside still. No leads at this time.
12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a theft at the listed location in where the suspects took off in a vehicle. Case is under investigation.
9800 Hospital Drive — There was a report of an unwanted individual. The individual had already left when officers arrived.
Thursday, Nov. 11
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — A driver was issued a citation for parking in a handicap spot without a permit.
19000 63rd Place — There was a report of a theft of a catalytic converter while a vehicle was parked in the driveway.
74th Ave. and Queensland Lane — There was a report of two teens walking around the area trying parked car doors. Officers arrived and were unable to locate the suspects.
A 23-year-old was cited for assault on the 13900 block of 87th Ave.
Friday, Nov. 12
6300 block of Vinewood Lane — Officers were dispatched to about five people fighting in the lobby of a hotel. Upon arrival, the fight had broken up and both parties did not want criminal charges.
Peony Lane an 69th Place — There was a report of a dumped filing cabinet. Upon arrival, there was no way to identify where it came from.
A 44-year-old female was cited for theft, driving after revocation, and trespass notice served onteh 15300 block of Grove Circle.
Saturday, Nov. 13
11500 block of 81st Place — There was a report of a stolen license plate from a vehicle. No suspects.
19300 block of 81st Place — There was a report of juveniles ding dong ditching and throwing snowballs at a neighbors house.
11500 block of 85th Place — There were two separate calls in the area of possible shots heard. Officers were unable to locate the source of the noise.
A 45-year-old female as cited for assault on the 7200 block of Kimberly Lane.
Other
During this time period there were 21 property damage traffic accidents and three property damage injury traffic accidents.
