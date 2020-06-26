The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of June 7 to June 13, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, June 7
Revere Lane & Fountains Drive — An officer on routine patrol observed slumper in parking lot of business. Contact was made with the 21-year-old male driver who showed signs of intoxication and was subsequently arrested for fourth degree DWI.
7500 block of Blackoaks Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with individual banging on doors of residence in attempt at entry. It was found the adult male was at the wrong home. Assisted in locating the correct address.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report ofa shoplifter. Officer responded and found suspect had stolen merchandise. The 50-year-old male was subsequently arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed from the business.
A 36-year-old male was cited for giving a peace officer a false name at I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway.
A 45-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane N.
A 24-year-old male was cited for theft, warrant arrest and trespass notice served on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Monday, June 8
9000 block of Vinewood Lane — There was a report of vandalism. Officer responded and found sliding door had been broken on residence. The incident is under further investigation.
10300 block of 101st Place — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact and found individual had false unemployment insurance claim made. No suspect information.
13600 block of 83rd Way — There was a report of a disturbance. Officer responded and found couple inside vehicle parked by business had been involved in verbal dispute. There was no assault and no further assistance was needed.
Tuesday, June 9
10400 block of 97th Place — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer responded and found individual concerned about neighbor due to not observing them around for several days and vehicle door left open. Contact was made and there were no problems.
12500 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of an assault. Officer responded and found employee had been involved in a verbal disagreement with customer who had subsequently spit on them. The incident is under further investigation.
14400 block of 99th Ave. — An officer on routine patrol observed suspicious activity in park after hours. Contact was made with the juveniles involved who were given a verbal warning and released to their parents.
Wednesday, June 10
10500 block of 102nd Ave. — There was a report of vandalism. Officer responded and found back window of vehicle had been broken overnight. No suspect information.
7100 block of Quantico Lane — There was a report of theft from an auto. Officer responded and found miscellaneous items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle overnight. No suspect information.
18000 block of Gladstone Blvd. — There was a report of neighbor trouble. Officer made contact with both parties involved in dispute. Advised referral for mediation to which they agreed.
Thursday, June 11
8500 block of Oakview Way — There was a report of a disturbance. Officer responded and found a group of people climbing a retaining wall by business. Advised to leave the scene. No further problems.
Dunkirk Lane & Weaver Lake Road — An officer on routine patrol observed erratic driving behavior. Contact was made with the 27-year-old male driver who was subsequently arrested for third degree DWI.
County Road 30 & Upland Lane — There was a report of vandalism. Officer responded and found graffiti on walk bridge tunnel. Unknown suspect.
A 27-year-old male was cited for assault and disorderly conduct on the 12800 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway.
Friday, June 12
9700 block of 63rd Ave. —There was a report of a trespass. Officer responded and found employee and customer had been involved in a verbal dispute but party had left the scene. Individual was advised of trespass notice if further troubles occurred.
16400 block of County Road 30 — There was a report of fraud. Officer responded and found business had received fraudulent checks. The incident is under further investigation.
7500 block of Maplewood Drive — There was a report of an animal complaint. Officer responded and found snapping turtle trapped in egress window well. The turtle was safely relocated to a nearby pond.
A 32-year-old male was cited for fraud- theft by swindle on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Saturday, June 13
13800 block of 67th Ave. — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated unknown male had attempted entry into locked door of residence. The individual then left the scene. Unable to locate.
Fountains Drive & Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a trespass. Officer responded and found panhandlers had been on private property and when confronted by business owner left the scene. Trespass notices requested be served. Unable to locate the individuals.
6300 Block of Urbandale Lane — There was a report of vandalism. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated mailbox had been damaged overnight. No suspect information.
Other
During this time period there were 17 property damage traffic accidents and one property damage injury traffic accident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.