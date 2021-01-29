The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Jan. 10 to 16, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Jan. 10
I-694 & Hwy. 169 — An officer on routine patrol made contact with driver for traffic violation. The adult female was found to have an outstanding warrant and was subsequently arrested.
9200 block of Garland Lane — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found intoxicated male knocking on wrong door of apartment. Family members were located, and he was safely turned over to their care.
Maple Grove Parkway & 105th Ave. — An officer responded to scene of accident. An adult male driver involved was found to be intoxicated and subsequently arrested for second degree DWI.
Monday, Jan. 11
10500 block of County Road 81 — There was a report of damage to property. Officer responded and found padlock was damaged when unknown suspect attempted theft of trailer. The incident is under further investigation.
7900 block of Everest Lane — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated their information had been fraudulently used to file an unemployment claim. No suspect information.
17000 block of 70th Place — There was a report of theft by swindle. Officer made contact with individual who stated they had been victim of email scam involving purchase of gift cards. The incident is under further investigation.
A 28-year-old male was cited for headlight violation, predatory offender-fails to fulfill registration requirement, and driving after revocation at I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway.
A 39-year-old male was cited for trespassing and warrant arrest on the 12300 block of Main St.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
6400 block of Sycamore Lane — There was a report of theft of mail. Officer responded and found several packages had been stolen from mail room. The incident is under further investigation.
11600 block of Lakeland Drive — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found storage locker had been broken into and tools stolen. No suspect information.
12800 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found catalytic converter had been stolen from vehicle parked outside of place of employment. No suspect information.
A 33-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation and window tint too dark at I-694 and Highway 169.
A 33-year-old female was cited for check forgery, financial transaction card fraud, and check forgery at I-694 and Highway 169.
A 43-year-old female was cited for theft and trespass notice served on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
An 18-year-old female was cited for fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana and possessing fictitious/fraudulent driver’s license on the 13700 block of 83rd Way.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
I-94 & Maple Grove Parkway — An officer on routine patrol conducted traffic stop. The adult male driver was found to be in possession of narcotics and was subsequently arrested for fifth degree possession.
13000 block of 89th Ave. — There was a report of harassment. Officer made contact with individual who had received harassing phone calls from acquaintance. Restraining order discussed and advised to report if further issues.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of disorderly conduct. Officer responded and found there had been a verbal dispute between two customers. No charges pursued. Both parties left the scene without further incident.
A 47-year-old male was cited for third degree DWI and careless driving at 93rd Ave. and Ranchview Lane.
Thursday, Jan. 14
Zachary Lane & Weaver Lake Road — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found radar detector had been stolen from unlocked vehicle parked in driveway.
12200 block of 92nd Ave. — There was a report of theft of a vehicle. Officer made contact with owner who had left vehicle running outside of residence and it had been stolen. No suspect information.
13800 block of 78th Ave. — There was a report ofa neighbor problem. Officer made contact with resident who had complaint of neighbor driving snowmobile in their yard. No ordinance violation noted. Advised to call if further issues.
A 27-year-old male was cited for criminal sexual conduct and fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana on the 11800 block of 80th Ave.
A 42-year-old male was cited for third degree drug possession, fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana, sale of marijuana, and driving after cancellation at 83rd Way and Weaver Lake Road.
A 43-year-old male was cited for third degree drug possession, and sale of marijuana at 83rd Way and Weaver Lake Road.
Friday, Jan. 15
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact with victim who stated window was broken on vehicle and bag stolen with subsequent fraudulent transactions occurring. The incident is under further investigation.
8100 block of Arrowwood Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with two occupants of vehicle suspected of narcotics use. The parties were eating take out and watching YouTube videos. There were no issues.
11700 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer attempted contact with resident due to concerns of whereabouts. The individual was found to be stranded abroad due to COVID travel restraints. There were no issues.
A 50-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation on the 13600 block of Grove Drive.
A 19-year-old male was cited for fleeing a peace officer, financial card fraud, and receiving stolen property on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Saturday, Jan. 16
11000 block of 97th Place — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with individual who stated an attempt had been made to open account in their name. The incident is under further investigation.
13800 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of customer trouble. Officer responded and found two customers had become disorderly due to dispute. They had left the scene. Staff advised to call if they returned and a trespass notice could be issued.
Hemlock Lane & 71st Ave. — An officer on routine patrol responded to possible drunk driver. Contact was made with 44-year-old male who indicated multiple signs of alcohol impairment and was subsequently arrested for second degree DWI.
A 66-year-old male was cited for assault on the 9400 block of Union Terrace Lane.
Other
During this time period there were 20 property damage traffic accidents and two property damage injury traffic accidents.
