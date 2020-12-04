The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Nov. 15 to 21, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Nov. 15
11600 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer made contact with staff who stated group of individuals in room were causing a disturbance and wanted them to leave. They left the premise without further incident.
16400 block of County Road 30 – There was a report of a suspicious person. Officer responded and found adult male at business had attempted to grab cash out of register and customer’s hand. The suspect had left the scene. Unable to locate.
7800 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found window had been broken and purse stolen from vehicle parked outside of business. Subsequent fraudulent charge attempted on credit card. No suspect information.
A 33-year-old male was cited for assault on the 11700 block of Central Park Way.
A 52-year-old male was cited for assault on the 9500 block of Alvarado Lane.
Monday, Nov. 16
18400 block of 70th Way — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found several packs of lottery tickets had been stolen from business. No suspect information.
9200 block of Forestview Lane — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with individual who stated unemployment claim had been made in their name. No suspect information.
11800 block of 65th Ave. — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with male reported to be riding a skateboard into driveways of homes in neighborhood. The party stated he worked for a waste management company and was determining which of their customers needed new trash canisters. There were no issues.
A 26-year-old female was cited for theft by swindle on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
10700 block of 99th Place — There was a report of a vehicle theft. Officer responded and found keys had been left in vehicle which was stolen from driveway. It was later recovered in another jurisdiction. No suspect information.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer made contact with employee who stated known shoplifter was suspected of attempting to steal merchandise. The adult male was served a trespass notice at request of the business.
9900 bock of Union Terrace Lane — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact with owner who stated unlocked vehicle parked in driveway had been gone through overnight and key fob stolen. No suspect information.
A 33-year-old male was cited for identity theft, card fraud, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and theft on the 11400 block of Fountains Drive.
A 30-year-old female was cited for theft, possession of shoplifting gear, identity theft, and card fraud on the 11400 block of Fountains Drive.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
7800 block of Main St. — There was a report of vandalism. Officer made contact with property manager who stated graffiti had been painted on the business property. No suspect information.
10000 block of County Road 81 — There was a report of traffic complaint. Officer responded to the scene of an aircraft that made an emergency landing on the roadway. It had landed safely with no injuries to pilot or damage to airplane.
8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found two adult females had stolen merchandise. They were both located on scene and subsequently arrested for felony theft and trespassed from the business.
Thursday, Nov. 19
12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a civil matter. Officer made contact with taxi driver who stated there was a dispute with customer on scene. The situation was resolved and both parties went their separate ways.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact with victim who stated her credit card had been fraudulently used at business. The incident is under further investigation.
11000 block of Main St. — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found individual had caused a disturbance and made threats to staff over dispute. The adult male was subsequently trespassed from the business.
A 20-year-old female and an 18-year-old female were cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
A 45-year-old male was cited for driving without a license and receiving stolen property at I-694 and Hemlock Lane.
Friday, Nov. 20
11600 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found suspect had concealed items in purse and left the business without payment. The incident is under further investigation.
15000 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found a couple had stolen merchandise from business. They were located on scene and subsequently arrested for gross misdemeanor theft and trespassed.
9600 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of property damage. Officer responded and found window had been broken on vehicle parked outside of business. No apparent loss of property. The incident is under further investigation.
A 33-year-old male was cited for criminal sexual conduct on the 9200 block of Forestview Lane.
A 62-year-old female was cited for assault on the 7000 block of Magda Drive.
Saturday, Nov. 21
9500 block of Blackoaks Lane — An officer on routine patrol observed vehicle commit several traffic violations. Contact was made with the adult male driver who indicated signs of intoxication and was subsequently arrested for second degree DWI.
16000 block of 94th Ave. — There was a report of a civil matter. Officer responded to business where dispute had occurred between staff and customer. The situation was mediated, and there were no further issues.
7400 block of Peony Lane — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact with victim who stated fraudulent charges had occurred on debit card. No suspect information.
A 34-year-old male was cited for giving a peace officer a false name on the 18000 block of 96th Ave.
A 34-year-old male was cited for failure to driving in a single lane, second degree DWI, careless driving, and driver fails to stop for stop sign on the 9500 block of Blackoaks Lane.
Other
During this time period there were 18 property damage traffic accidents and one property damage injury traffic accident.
