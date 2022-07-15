Sunday, June 26

- 12000 block of Robin Road — Report of money stolen form a vehicle that was parked in the homeowner’s driveway. No suspects.

- 12900 block of 89th Ave. — Officers were dispatched to a loud music complaint. The homeowners turned the music down.

- 12000 block of 91st Ave. — Officers were dispatched to a burglary at the listed address. No suspects.

Monday, June 27

- 12900 block of Weaver Lake Road — Report of two juveniles breaking into the vending machine and stealing snacks. Case is pending.

- A 48-year-old male was cited for toxic substances on the 16500 block of 96th Ave.

Tuesday, June 28

- 6900 block of Trenton Lane — An individual was scammed money after receiving a virus alert on her computer. No suspects.

- 7900 block of Wedgewood Lane — Report of dog that was left in a vehicle unattended. A verbal warning was given to the driver.

- A 45-year-old male was cited for failing to stop for a collision at Main Street and Hemlock Lane.

Wednesday, June 29

- 7100 block of Brockton Lane — Report of stolen fitness equipment in the community gym at an apartment complex. Case is under investigation.

- 9400 block of Trenton Lane — Officers were dispatched to a stolen vehicle from a residence. Vehicle was later recovered unoccupied in another city.

- 16500 block of 81st Ave. — A community service officer was dispatched to assist with a snapping turtle in a yard. The turtle was released to a body of water nearby.

Thursday, June 30

- Grove Drive and Elm Creek Blvd. — A 26-year-old female driver was arrested for giving a peace officer a false name and had a warrant.

- 7300 block of Mariner Drive — Officers were dispatched to a theft of coins inside of a vehicle. No suspects.

- 11300 block of 89th Ave. — Officers were dispatched to a theft where two catalytic converters were stolen from the parking lot of a business. No suspects.

Friday, July 1

- 6200 block of Zinnia Lane — Officers were dispatched to a deck fire at the noted address. Maple Grove Fire Department arrived and ultimately took over.

- 16300 block of 70th Ave. — Officers were dispatched to the noted location for a report of vehicles being damaged and windows smashed. No suspects.

Saturday, July 2

- Xenium Lane and Bass Lake Road – A male was given a citation for possession of marijuana after a traffic stop.

- 17600 block of 64th Place — Officers responded to a burglary that had just occurred where a vehicle was stolen from an open garage and fled. The vehicle was later recovered in a nearby city and returned to the owners.

- 15600 block of 92nd Ave. — Officers were dispatched to a loud music complaint at the listed address. The homeowner was contacted and the music was turned down.

- A 29-year-old male was cited for driving after suspension and drug possession at Bass Lake Road and I-494.

Other

- During this time period there were 32 property damage traffic accidents and four property damage injury traffic accidents.

