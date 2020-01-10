The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Dec. 15 to 21, 2019. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Dec. 15
11800 block of Fountains Way — There was a report of disorderly conduct. Officer responded and found two customers had been involved in a verbal dispute but nothing physical had occurred. No charges pursued.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of theft by swindle. Officer responded and found A 21-year-old female and a 43-year-old female had swapped tags on merchandise in attempted theft. Both suspects were arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed from the business.
10200 block of Dallas Lane — There was a report of trespass. Officer made contact and found resident at townhome had complaint of children sledding on hill belonging to association. Advised to contact management to set up boundaries.
A 32-year-old female was cited for assault and disorderly conduct on the 9300 block of Ranchview Lane.
Monday, Dec. 16
12700 block of 82nd Place — There was a report of mail theft. Officer made contact and found package had been stolen from mailbox. No suspect information.
11700 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact and found resident had received package containing unknown substance. It was determined to be harmless but advised to report to postal inspector.
12600 block of 82nd Ave. — There was a report of a theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found window had been broken on vehicle parked outside of business and purse stolen with subsequent fraudulent transactions occurring. No suspect information.
A 66-year-old male was cited for assault, terroristic threats and a 19-year-old male was cited for assault on the 15100 block of Shadow Creek Road.
A 41-year-old female was cited for theft, burglary and parking in/obstructing access to handicapped parking stall on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
A 38-year-old female was cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
A 24-year-old male was cited for DWI, careless driving and failure to drive in single lane at I-94 and Weaver Lake Road.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
13500 block of Grove Drive — An officer on routine patrol observed vehicle parked and running outside of closed business. The 34-year-old male occupant was found to be intoxicated and attempted to flee the scene while undergoing field sobriety tests. He was arrested for fourth degree DWI and fleeing on foot.
W. Eagle Lake Drive & Hemlock Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with female driver who stated she had been followed by a male. Unable to locate the vehicle but advised to call if it occurred again.
8900 block of Pineview Lane — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and provided aid to the individual who was experiencing difficulty breathing. Paramedics arrived to transfer the victim to hospital for further care.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
I-694 & Hemlock Lane — An officer on routine patrol observed vehicle traveling at high rate of speed. Contact was made with the 30-year-old female driver who indicated signs of intoxication and was arrested for fourth degree DWI.
8500 block of Rice Lake Road — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officer responded and found adult male sleeping in vehicle parked outside of business who stated he was homeless. Advised of concerns and provided resource card.
13600 block of 80th Circle — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact and found victim’s purse had been stolen from shopping cart while inside store. No suspect information.
Thursday, Dec. 19
16500 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found two male suspects had stolen merchandise and left in vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
83rd Way & Weaver Lake Road — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer responded and found panhandler was located in a safe area. No further concerns noted.
12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and two adult females were arrested for misdemeanor theft and felony possession of shoplifting gear and trespassed from the business.
A 43-year-old male was cited for predatory offender fails to fulfill registration requirement on the 7200 block of Forestview Lane.
A 41-year-old male was cited for theft on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
Friday, Dec. 20
12100 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer made contact with individual sitting in vehicle parked outside of business for extended period. The adult female stated she was browsing on her cell phone. There were no issues.
16800 block of 90th Court — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer made contact with resident who was advised of city ordinance and agreed to turn music down.
11900 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact with owner who stated tools had been stolen from unlocked vehicle overnight. No suspect information.
A 20-year-old female was cited for fourth degree criminal damage to property and trespass notice served on the 13600 block of 80th Circle.
A 50-year-old female was cited for theft on the 15300 block of Grove Circle N.
Saturday, Dec. 21
12900 block of 63rd Ave. — There was a report of disorderly conduct. Officer responded and found unruly customer had caused a disturbance. The individual was asked to leave the premise. No further assistance needed.
13700 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer responded and found children had been left alone inside vehicle parked outside of business. It was determined they were old enough to be on their own for the limited time the parent was absent.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found a 41-year-old male and 27-year-old female had stolen merchandise. They were arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed from the business.
A 32-year-old female was cited for obstructing the legal process and violating an order for protection on the 10000 block of 93rd Place.
Other
During this time period there were 37 property damage traffic accidents and two property damage injury traffic accidents.
