The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Feb. 28 to March 6, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Feb. 28
12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of shoplifting. Officers checked the area but were unable to find the suspects.
11000 block of Fountains Drive — Officers were called to an unwanted person. Individual was asked to leave by officers and did so. No trespass notice was served.
Interstate 694 & Interstate 494 — An officer was dispatched to a stalled vehicle. Officer provided emergency lights and stayed with the vehicle until it was towed from the scene.
A 20-year-old male was cited for underage drinking and driving, consumption of liquor under the age of 21, obstructing the legal process, failure to drive in a single lane, careless driving, use of wireless device, no proof of insurance, and DWI at Hwy. 610 and I-94.
Monday, March 1
Interstate 94 & Weaver Lake Road — An officer was dispatched to an accident. Driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol and charged with fourth degree DWI and careless driving.
14000 block of 93rd Ave. — Officers responded to a call of an alarm and found an open door. Officers checked the building and found it was clear. Keyholder arrived and secured building.
9400 block of Minnesota Lane — Officers were dispatched to male jumping a fence and knocking on a back door. Officers checked the area and spoke with individuals in the area but were unable to locate the male.
A 37-year-old male was cited for first degree sale of drugs, open bottle and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 13800 block of Grove Drive.
A 41-year-old male was cited for second degree DWI at Hemlock Lane and 73rd Ave.
Tuesday, March 2
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — Officers were dispatched to a theft. Suspect was issued citation for misdemeanor theft of moveable property and was issued a trespass notice.
9800 block of Maple Grove Parkway — Officers were dispatched to a report of a gas drive off. Officer attempted to identify driver of vehicle but was unable to do so.
7600 block of West Fish Lake Road — Officers called to a report of vehicles gone through. Nothing was missing from vehicles. Officer advised reporting party to call back if anything else suspicious was seen.
A 31-year-old male was cited for fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana at Hemlock Lane and Arbor Lakes Parkway.
A 21-year-old male was cited for theft on the 16700 block of 94th Ave.
A 22-year-old female was cited for theft and trespass notice served on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Wednesday, March 3
8000 block of Jefferson Highway — Officers were dispatched to an individual yelling. Officers advised the individual to leave and he did so.
8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — On routine patrol, an officer found individual who was confirmed to have a warrant. Officers arrested the individual and transported him to the Hennepin County Jail.
13000 block of 97th Ave. — An officer called to a report of an open garage door for an extended period of time. Officer was able to make contact with the homeowner and advise her of her garage door being open.
A 38-year-old female was cited for possession/sale of marijuana, warrant arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and giving a peace officer a false name at I-694 and Hemlock Lane.
A 48-year-old male was cited for theft on the 12800 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
An 18-year-old male was cited for threats of violence and assault on the 9900 block of 96th Ave.
A 35-year-old male was cited for theft and trespass notice served on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Thursday, March 4
15000 block of Grove Circle — Officers were dispatched to a theft in progress, and were informed suspect has done this multiple times. Officer preformed a traffic stop on the suspect, and the suspect admitted to taking items. A 44-year-old male was cited for misdemeanor theft.
15000 block of 95th Ave. — Officers were called to an individual yelling at staff members. Officers spoke with staff and staff stated they wanted individual trespassed. Officers served individual with a trespass notice.
7700 block of Niagara Lane —An officer received a phone call of a fraudulent email sent to an individual. Officer advised them to mark the email as spam and not send them any information.
A 20-year-old female was cited for theft on the 6300 block of Wedgewood Road.
A 29-year-old male was cited for fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana and warrant arrest at Dunkirk Lane and County Road 30.
Friday, March 5
7800 block of Main St. — Officers were called to the report of an individual yelling and swearing at staff. Officers attempted to speak with individual but individual left the scene. Reporting party advised to call back if there were any more issues.
16000 block of 84th Ave. — An officer received a phone call report of fraudulent charges on Visa card. Reporting party told officer he would contact the card company.
18000 block of 82nd Place — Officers were called to someone ringing and knocking on reporting party’s door. Reporting party asked for extra patrol in the area.
A 50-year-old female was cited for assault on the 8500 block of Kirkwood Lane.
Saturday, March 6
6700 block of Vicksburg Lane — Officers were dispatched to the report of people outside reporting party’s house wanting to fight. Officers were unable to locate anyone. Advised to call back if they returned.
8300 block of Norwood Lane — Officers were called to a loose dog running in the area. Officers were able to capture the dog and reunite it with its owner.
16000 block of 72nd Ave. — An officer was dispatched to a report of an individual’s trunk being opened. Nothing was missing from the vehicle.
Other
During this time period there were 15 property damage traffic accidents and one property damage injury traffic accidents.
