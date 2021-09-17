The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Aug. 29
9300 block of Deerwood Lane — There was a report of a stolen wallet at a local restaurant the reporting party was at. This case is currently being investigated.
14500 block of 95th Ave. — There was a report of a scam where the suspect was trying to attain the victim’s personal financial information. No financial loss occurred.
Grove Circle and Maple Grove Parkway — Officers were dispatched to a traffic complaint at the noted location. A trailer was displaying no trailer lights and the occupants of the vehicle behind it was letting them know. An altercation between the two vehicles then occurred.
A 57-year-old male was cited for third degree DWI, careless driving, and open bottle at Dunkirk Lane and 89th Ave.
A 29-year-lold male was cited financial card fraud, giving peace officer false name, possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property on the 11700 block of Fountains Way.
Monday, Aug. 30
7600 block of Mariner Point — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle that was parked overnight and in violation of the 2-6 on street parking violation. The vehicle was cited.
Fountains Drive — The department was advised of a party that was violating the traffic median safety violation ordinance. After advising the party of the new ordinance, she left voluntarily.
9200 block of Zanzibar Lane — There was a report of fraud on the victim’s credit card account. Case is under investigation.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
13300 block of Maple Knoll Way — There was a report of a burglary at the noted address. Case is under investigation.
11600 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — The department was dispatched to a theft which included cell phones and other electronic items. Case is being investigated.
13500 block of 89th Circle — There was a report of an electrical box that keeps getting hit at the end of his driveway by other people’s vehicles.
A 23-year-old male was cited for violating a restraining order on the 11000 block of 108th Ave.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
6500 block of Nathan Lane — A catalytic converter was cut off and stolen from a vehicle parked in a driveway. No suspects.
Weaver Lake Road and Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of two individuals panhandling on the median going into traffic to collect donations. Once officers arrived on scene, they were unable to locate the individuals.
13900 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of a business alarm going off at the noted location. No signs of forced entry and determined it to be a false alarm.
A 30-year-old male was cited for fleeing a peace officer on the 12200 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
A 31-year-old male was cited for fleeing a peace officer on the 13600 block of 80th Circle.
Thursday, Sept. 2
18700 block of 95th Ave. — There was a report of ding dong ditching in the neighborhood.
3300 block of 83rd Ave. — Officers assisted the Brooklyn Park Police Department on a possible burglary in progress. The occupants of the house were arrested.
6400 block of Zircon Lane — There was a report of an attempted fraud report on the reporting party’s debit card. No financial loss at this time.
Friday, Sept. 3
7500 block of Lanewood Lane — There was a noise complaint of music being too loud during the night. Contacted the homeowner and he agreed the music was too loud.
11800 block of 101st Ave. — There was a report of an unwanted unknown male at a residence. Officers arrived and charged the male with trespassing.
Interstate 494 & Bass Lake Road — A male driver arrested after an officer clocked the vehicle speeding and determined he was under the influence.
A 25-year-old male was cited for obstructing the legal process and trespassed on the 11800 block of 101st Ave.
A 19-year-old male was cited for assault and disorderly conduct on the 8800 block of Cottonwood Lane.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Interstate 694 & Highway 169 — A male driver was arrested for DWI after officers noticed a vehicle driving erratically.
11800 block of Fountains Way — There was a report of a stolen bottle of liquor behind the bar counter. No charges were pressed and the suspect was trespassed from the property.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of a stolen generator from the listed location. This case is currently under investigation.
A 51-year-old female was cited for theft on the 11300 block of Fountains Drive.
A 40-year-old male was cited for theft, and third degree damage to property on the 18200 block of 83rd Ave.
Other
During this time period there were 35 property damage traffic accidents and six property damage injury traffic accidents.
