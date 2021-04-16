The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of March 28 to April 3, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, March 28
Weaver Lake Road & 83rd Way — An officer on routine patrol observed traffic violation. Contact was made with the 43-year-old female occupant who indicated signs of intoxication and was arrested for fourth degree DWI.
11500 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and located the suspect in a traffic stop. The 36-year-old female was arrested for felony theft and trespassed from the business.
13500 block of 83rd Way — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found altercation had occurred between staff and customer. The situation was mediated and the individual left without further issue.
A 28-year-old male and a 25-year-old female were cited for theft on the 11300 block of Fountains Drive.
A 25-year-old male was cited for assault on the 7200 block of Hemlock Lane.
Monday, March 29
6200 block of Sycamore Lane — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact with victim who stated purse had been stolen from unlocked vehicle parked outside of business with subsequent attempts of fraudulent transactions.
10900 block of 69th Ave. — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with victim who had fraudulent unemployment claim made in their name. No suspect information.
12900 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found staff requesting two individuals suspected of shoplifting to be trespassed. The notices were served and the adult males left the premise without issue.
Tuesday, March 30
9000 block of Zachary Lane — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found multiple tools had been stolen from construction site. No suspect information.
11000 block of 93rd Ave. — There was a report of theft by swindle. Officer made contact and found business had received email scam. No financial loss. The incident is under further investigation.
15400 block of Bass Lake Road — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officer made contact with the two occupants who stated they were just having an extended conversation. There were no issues.
A 29-year-old male was cited for possessing/selling drugs, operating a vehicle with material covering head or tail lamps, warrant arrest, and driving after revocation at Elm Creek Blvd. and Hemlock Lane.
A 44-year-old male was cited for fifth degree drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving after revocation on the 9500 block of Blackoaks Lane.
A 47-year-old female was cited for fifth degree drug possession on the 9500 block of Blackoaks Lane.
Wednesday, March 31
Elm Creek Blvd. & Fountains Drive — An officer on routine patrol conducted traffic stop for equipment violation. The adult female driver was arrested for driving after revocation.
14800 block of 91st Ave. — There was a report of forgery. Officer made contact with victim who stated check was stolen and fraudulent activity occurred. The incident is under further investigation.
11000 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found printer had been stolen by adult male who left in vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
A 47-year-old female was cited for possession of hypodermic needle, fifth degree drug possession, and possessing/selling marijuana at I-494 and Bass Lake Road.
A 45-year-old male was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to drive in a single lane, possession of a hypodermic needle, fifth degree possession of drugs, and possessing/selling marijuana at I-494 and Bass Lake Road.
A 36-year-old male was cited for assault and threats of violence on the 12700 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway.
Thursday, April 1
17600 block of 73rd Ave. — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated fraudulent unemployment claim had been filed in their name. No suspect information.
9600 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer made contact with staff who stated customer had come to the business multiple times causing a disturbance. The individual had left the scene. Extra patrol provided and advised regarding trespass procedure.
11500 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer responded and found package containing narcotics had been mailed to individual. Unknown origin.
A 49-year-old male was cited for assault on the 9300 block of Revere Lane.
A 22-year-old male was cited for drug possession, driving after revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia, and warrant arrest at Bass Lake Road and I-494.
Friday, April 2
9600 block of Merrimac Lane — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer made contact with residents regarding ongoing noise issues. The situation was mediated.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and adult female was arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed from the business.
I-94 & Maple Grove Parkway — An officer on routine patrol conducted traffic stop for moving violation. The adult male driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant and the 38-year-old female occupant was charged with fifth degree drug possession and false information to police.
A 22-year-old female was cited for violating a no contact order at I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway.
Saturday, April 3
7700 block of Yucca Lane — There was a report of a juvenile problem. Officer made contact with three juveniles that neighbor stated were damaging wetland. No evidence of claim. The children left the area to avoid further problems.
7900 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found staff and customer involved in dispute about mask mandate. The adult male was asked to leave the business and complied without further issue.
11800 block of Fountains Way — There was a report of theft of a vehicle. Officer made contact with the owner who stated acquaintance had taken their vehicle without consent. The incident is under further investigation.
A 43-year-old male, a 46-year-old female, and a 22-year-old female were cited for third degree possession of drugs at Hemlock Lane and 62nd Place.
A 32-year-old female was cited for third degree possession of drugs and predatory offender fails registration requirement at Hemlock Lane and I-694.
Other
During this time period there were 17 property damage traffic accidents and two property damage injury traffic accidents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.