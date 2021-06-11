The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of May 23 to 29, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, May 23
18000 block of 67th Ave. — There was a report of a vehicle driving on the lawn at a park. The officer observed several tracks on the grass, but was unclear if they were new or old. There was no significant damage.
8300 block of Shadyview Lane — There was a report of a young owl on the ground. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the owl and it did not appear to be sick or injured just a little too young to fly. The mother was in a tree nearby. The owl was fine and no action was needed.
100th block of Niagra Lane — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle driving down a dirt road. The RP thought it was odd that the vehicle never came out. Upon arrival, officers observed the vehicle parked along the dirt road in the woods. The sole occupant of the vehicle stated that it’s a quiet place to park and think. Nothing suspicious was noted and the incident was cleared.
A 39-year-old female was cited for assault and disorderly conduct on the 7800 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
A 31-year-old male was cited for violating a no contact order on the 7200 block of Timber Lane.
Monday, May 24
11700 block of Red Fox Drive — There was a report of a house fire and upon arrival officers noted the house fully engulfed and started the evacuation process. All occupants were able to safely exit the scene and the fire department arrived to put the fire out.
17100 block of 89th Place — There was a report of a missing vehicle parked in driveway along with miscellaneous items. The vehicle was later found on May 29 and recovered in Minneapolis.
11400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a grass fire in a field where multiple callers had reported seeing smoke and flames alongside the roadway. Upon arrival, the Maple Grove Fire Department was arriving and extinguished the fire.
A 30-year-old male was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Tuesday, May 25
8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of stolen merchandise. While the RP was helping a customer grab something from the back of the store, the suspect stole merchandise from the counter display. This case is under investigation.
16300 block of 96th Ave. — While on routine patrol, officers observed a car with its door open while parked in the parking lot. The occupant appeared to be asleep behind the wheel. After checking to see if the occupant was okay, officers noticed a clear glass pipe with white residue. The driver was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and released.
Maple Grove Parkway — There was a report of glass in the roadway where a dresser mirror had been shattered across both lanes of eastbound County Road 30. The debris was cleared from the roadway and disposed of.
A 44-year-old male was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia on the 16300 block of 96th Ave.
A 23-year-old female was cited for giving a peace officer a false name, fifth degree possession of drugs, and possession of a weapon at I-694 and Hemlock Lane.
A 49-year-old male was cited for third degree DWI and fifth degree possession of drugs on the 6700 block of Evenstad Drive.
A 43-year-old female was cited for theft, warrant arrest, and trespass notice served on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
A 19-year-old male was cited for assault on the 9300 block of Yucca Lane.
Wednesday, May 26
6800 block of Narcissus Lane — There was a report of someone possibly burning clothes in the driveway. The officers advised the person burning the clothes of other resources to donate the clothes too instead of burning them.
8000 block of Main St. — There was a report of an injured baby bird that had fallen out of its nest. The bird appeared to be in good physical condition and not injured, so the officer placed the bird back in its nest. No further action was taken.
Main St. & Hemlock Lane — There was a report of an animal complaint about a coyote in a back alley and in between some dumpsters. After about 10 minutes of trying to get the coyote to leave the area, it finally ran off.
A 25-year-old male was cited for fifth degree possession of drugs at Elm Creek Blvd. and Revere Lane.
A 41-year-old male was cited for assault on the 14100 block of Territorial Road.
Thursday, May 27
11600 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of a robbery involving a handgun. The victim of the incident confirmed that there was a wallet stolen and the suspect had shown a handgun to the victim. This case is being investigated.
11500 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of a shoplifting that included several pairs of shoes. The suspect was located in a nearby parking lot. The store did not want to press charges and the suspect was criminally trespassed from the property.
Elm Creek Blvd. — An officer stopped a vehicle for dark tint, however noted that the driver’s license was revoked and cited the driver for driving after revocation.
Friday, May 28
Weaver Lake Road & I-94 — While conducting a traffic stop, officers noted a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and found drug paraphernalia. The 43-year-old male driver was issued a citation.
12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a report of an unconscious female inside of a restaurant bathroom. Officers administered two doses of Narcan and she regained consciousness. She was transported to the hospital by paramedics.
6300 block of Vinewood Lane — Officers responded to a noise disturbance at a hotel. Prior to officer’s arrival the crowd had dispersed. All parties had been advised to keep the noise down and remain in their rooms.
A 39-year-old female was cited for third DWI, speeding, failure to drive in a single lane, and obstructing the legal process at Elm Creek Blvd. and Vinewood Lane.
A 25-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation at 93rd Ave. and Fernbrook Lane.
A 37-year-old female was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic needle, fifth degree possession of drugs, and failure to drive in a single lane on the 6400 block of Highway 169.
A 35-year-old male was cited for violating an order for protection on the 14600 block of 94th Place.
Saturday, May 29
17300 block of 73rd Place — A homeowner had called stating an interior motion alarm went off while out of town. She asked officers to check the house. As officers walked through the house, they did not locate anything suspicious and it did not appear anything was out of place. They secured the house and left.
7800 Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a drunk person who was lying in the grass area of a parking lot. The RP stated the male was asked to leave s business after becoming belligerent. Officers gave the intoxicated individual a ride home.
9800 block of Maple Grove Parkway — Officers were dispatched to a gas drive off at the pump. The individual said he swiped his card multiple times and it must not have gone through. He agreed to return to the store and make proper payment. No charges were made.
A 42-year-old male was cited for fleeing a peaced officer in a motor vehicle and violating a no contact order on the 8100 block of Evergreen Lane.
A 61-year-old male was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Other
During this time period there were 25 property damage traffic accidents and five property damage injury traffic accidents.
