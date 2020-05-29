The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of May 10 to May 16, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, May 10
13800 block of 85th Ave. — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer responded and found unknown vehicle driving through neighborhood was an individual delivering newspapers. There were no problems.
11900 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact with victim who stated personal property had been stolen from unlocked vehicle overnight. No suspect information.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of shoplifting where individual had stolen items from business and left in a vehicle. Officer located the suspect nearby, and the 42-year-old female was arrested for misdemeanor theft.
A 21-year-old male was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
A 59-year-old male was cited for DWI and failure to signal turn on the 12800 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
Monday, May 11
16500 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of customer trouble. Officer responded and found individual had caused a disturbance in the store. The adult male was trespassed from the business.
11900 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found a gym bag had been stolen from victim’s vehicle. No suspect information.
9400 block of Wellington Lane — There was a report of mail theft. Officer responded and found personal checks had been stolen from mailbox. No suspect information.
A 36-year-old male was cited for reckless discharge of a firearm on the 15100 block of 75th Ave.
Tuesday, May 12
I-94 & Hwy. 610 — An officer responded to traffic complaint of vehicle with erratic driving behavior. The two occupants of the vehicle were arrested for third degree possession of controlled substance.
16600 block of 92nd Ave. — There was a report of vandalism. Officer responded and found door handle had been broken on garage with possible attempts at entry. No suspect information.
10000 block of 93rd Ave. — There was a report of a civil matter. Officer responded and found couple were involved in custody dispute. The situation was mediated and no further assistance was needed.
Wednesday, May 13
10700 block of 99th Place — There was a report of a suspicious person. Officer responded and found three males had been standing outside residence for several hours. They stated they were visiting with their friend who lived nearby. There were no problems.
18800 block of 67th Ave. — There was a report of vandalism. Officer responded and found damage to warming house at park. No suspect information.
13700 block of 83rd Way — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found catalytic converter had been stolen from vehicle parked outside of business. No suspect information.
A 25-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
A 26-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
A 29-year-old female was cited for theft on the 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Thursday, May 14
11000 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found couple had been involved in verbal argument but nothing physical had occurred. No charges pursued.
6800 block of Vicksburg Lane — There was a report of neighbor trouble. Officer responded and found two residents had been involved in a dispute. The situation was mediated and there was no further assistance needed.
13400 block of Timber Crest Drive — There was a report of a slumper. Officer responded and found intoxicated and unconscious 37-year-old male driver in vehicle. The adult male suspect was arrested for second degree DWI and driving after revocation.
Friday, May 15
18900 block of 68th Ave. — There was a report of mail theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated a check had been stolen from his mail box. No suspect information.
11900 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of a theft of a bicycle. Officer responded and found two bicycles had been stolen from parking garage. No suspect information.
12000 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of loud music. Officer responded and advised the party of the complaint. There were no further issues.
A 43-year-old female was cited for second degree DUI controlled substance, fifth degree possession of prescription drugs, no proof of insurance, driving after revocation and failure to drive in single lane on the 13100 block of Weaver Lake Road.
Saturday, May 16
8100 block of Wedgewood Lane —There was a report of a welfare check. Officer made contact with adult male sleeping inside the store. The individual stated he was tired after working and was waiting for a ride. He was transported home safely.
9800 block of Maple Grove Parkway — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found adult male had stolen merchandise and left the scene in a vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
15000 block of 77th Place — There was a report of a suspicious person. Officer made contact with homeowner that had observed unknown individual around neighbor’s residence who was known to be out of town. Unable to locate.
A 34-year-old male was cited for assault and theft on the 17500 block of 69th Place.
Other
During this time period there were 13 property damage traffic accidents and 2 property damage injury traffic accidents.
