Sunday, Nov. 20
- Interstate 494 and East Fish Lake Road — A 33-year-old male and a 28-year-old male were arrested after a traffic stop for drug possession.
- 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — Officers were dispatched for a shoplifting report at the listed grocery store. Case is under investigations.
- 9300 block of Garland Lane — Officers were dispatched to a loud music complaint. Officer advised parties to keep the noise down.
- A 34-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Monday, Nov. 21
- Weaver Lake Road and Jonquil Lane — A male driver was arrested for fifth degree drug possession.
- 11400 block of Fountains Drive — Officers were dispatched to a store for a possible theft in progress. Case is under investigation.
- A 37-year-old male, a 47-year-old male and a 34-year-old female were cited for theft on the 8000 block of Main St.
- A 47-year-old male and a 34-year-old female were cited for giving a peace officer a false name. The female was also cited with drug possession.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
- 14500 block of 99th Ave. — Report of a motor vehicle theft in the parking lot of a business. Case is under investigation.
- 15000 block of 75th Ave. — A female reported that an unknown suspect is fraudulently using her money. No suspects.
- A 25-year-old male was cited for drug possession, drugs, receiving stolen property, and possession ammo/firearm with a previous felony conviction at I-694 and I-494.
- A 22-year-old female was cited for drugs, receiving stolen property, drugs, and carrying a pistol without a permit at I-694 and I-494.
- A 39-year-old female was cited for drugs and rear lamps required at I-694 and I-494.
- A 33-year-old male was cited for drugs at I-694 and I-494.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — A 30-year-old male was arrested for fifth degree drug possession after a shoplifting incident.
- 11400 block of Fountains Drive — Three individuals were arrested for felony theft charges at the listed location.
- 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — An 18-year-old male was cited and trespassed for shoplifting at the listed grocery store.
- A 25-year-old female, a 33-year-old female and a 24-year-old female were cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
- A 48-year-old female was cited fr theft and possession of burglary/theft tools on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Thursday, Nov. 24
- 96th Ave. and Black Oaks Lane — Officers arrested a female for driving after cancellation.
- 16600 block of 92nd Ave. — Officers were dispatched to an apartment building complex for a stolen ATV. Case is under investigation.
- 7600 block of Lanewood Lane — Report of a stolen laptop from a parked vehicle. No suspects.
Friday, Nov. 25
- 12300 block of 88th Place — Report of a dog off leash. A CSO advised the owner of the leash laws in the city.
- 17000 block of 78th Place — Report of an attempted burglary at a residence. There are no suspects.
- 16700 block of 94th Ave. — Report of a stolen credit card used fraudulently at a grocery store. Case is being investigated.
Saturday, Nov. 26
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — A 41-year-old male shoplifter was arrested for theft and drug possession at the noted address.
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — A 52-year-old male and a 43-year-old female were cited for theft at the listed store.
- A 56-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
- A 34-year-old male was cited for drugs at Weaver Lake Road and Pineview Lane
Other
- During this time period there were 22 property damage traffic accidents and one property damage injury traffic accident.
