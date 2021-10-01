The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Sept. 12 to 18, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Sept. 12
16800 block of 91st Ave. — There was a report of a loud party at the noted address. The people at the residence received a verbal warning for the noise complaint.
13500 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of an attempted theft at the noted location. Officers were unable to locate the individuals as they were gone on arrival. End of report.
12200 block of 85th Place — There was a report of a car parked in the driveway of a residence that had been gone through. Nothing stolen, but informational at this time.
Monday, Sept. 13
8800 block of Peony Lane — There was a report of vandalism involving toilet paper hanging from trees and spray paint on a driveway. Informational only at this time.
11200 block of 93rd Ave. — There was a theft of a pack of cigarettes at the location listed. No suspects.
14200 block of 63rd Ave. — There was a report of a stolen catalytic converter. No suspects.
A 20-year-old male was cited for interfering with a 911 call and assault.
A 42-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
16600 block of 92nd Ave. — There was a report of stolen tools from an attached bag clipped onto a motorcycle in an underground parking garage. Case under investigation.
9400 block of Zachary Lane — There was a report of a stolen wallet which was left in the reporting party’s vehicle. Incident is being investigated.
13700 block of 85th Ave. — There was a report of a neighbor shooting pellet guns at squirrels. Officers advised the neighbor of the ordinances within the city.
A 39-year-old male was cited for sale of tobacco to a person under age 21 on the 13600 block of Grove Drive.
A 22-year-old female was cited for theft, driving after revocation and trespass notice served on the 12500 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
A40-year-old female was cited for theft and trespass notice served on the 12500 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
A 28-year-old male was cited for sale of tobacco to a person under age 21 on the 13300 block of Bass Lake Road.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
12200 block of 92nd Ave. — There was a report of a vehicle being keyed in a driveway overnight. No known suspects.
13500 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of an ex-employee causing a disturbance. This individual was sent a trespass notice.
A 31-year-old male was cited for theft on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
A 29-year-old male was cited for no proof of car insurance, theft, and driving after revocation on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
An 18-year-old male was cited for simple robbery on the 14300 block of 93rd Ave.
Thursday, Sept. 16
10000 block of 96th Place — The department was called about a possible burglary after seeing suspicious activity on a camera security system, turns out it was city utility workers working in the area.
11900 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of a male yelling and kicking a car in the parking lot. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the male and he stated he was having a bad day and would keep it down.
A 37-year-old male was cited for fourth degree damage to property and tampering with a motor vehicle on the 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane.
A 48-year-old female was cited for warrant arrest and giving a peace officer a false name at I-694 and Hwy. 169.
Friday, Sept. 17
13800 block of Grove Drive — There was a report that stolen credit cards were used at the listed address for several purchases. Case is under investigation.
18700 block of 70th Way — There was a report of a male who was believed to be trespassed at the store, however turns out it was not the same person.
12600 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a hit and run accident in the parking lot of a restaurant. No identifiable suspect.
Saturday, Sept. 18
8600 block of Pineview Lane — There was a report of a stolen backpack that was left at a table at a restaurant. No suspect information at this time.
Bass Lake Road & Interstate 494 — A female was issued a citation for soliciting on the roadway.
15300 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of financial transaction card fraud at the noted location. Case is under investigation.
Other
During this time period there were 28 property damage traffic accidents and five property damage injury traffic accidents.
