The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of October 3 to 9, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Oct. 3
99th Place and Grove Circle — There was a report of a suspicious person near the area of a construction site. Officers arrived and checked the area and did not locate anyone matching the description of the individual.
9800 block of Maple Grove Parkway — There was a report of a gas drive-off at the listed location. No suspect information.
8200 block of Oakview Court — There was a call regarding a basement window being shattered while the homeowners were sleeping. Police arrived and were unable to locate any suspects on foot. Crime lab came to process the scene.
A 37-year-old male was cited for firearm violation of a felon, seatbelt required, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to signal turn on the 11800 block of Fountains Way.
A 20-year-old male was cited for assault on the 17900 block of 89th Place.
Monday, Oct. 4
12700 block of 82nd Place — There was a report of a suspicious male on a Ring door bell camera trying to pull the front door open of a residence. No suspects at this time.
9400 block of Fernbrook Lane — The department was dispatched to the location for a welfare check on an unknown male party who looked depressed. Police arrived and were unable to locate the male party.
12700 block of 82nd Place — There was a reported break in at the caller’s home and a laptop was taken. No suspects at this time.
A 25-year-old male was cited for theft on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — A 31-year-old female suspect was issued a citation and trespass notice for theft.
9600 block of Quantico Lane — There was a report of a suspicious female walking through the reporting party’s yard and picking flowers. Ring camera footage was saved, but no suspect leads.
16600 block of Elm Road — There was a report of a noise complaint regarding street sweepers starting road work early. Officers advised the company of the city ordinance and the call was cleared.
A 30-year-old male was cited for assault on the 8600 block of I-94.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
11900 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of two stolen electric bikes from the property. Case is currently being investigated to try and find the suspects.
13500 block of 80th Circle — There was a report of a theft by swindle occurred in a parking lot where the victim was tricked into buying fake gold jewelry. No suspects.
11500 block of Fountains Drive — The department was dispatched to a theft of a wallet that had taken place at the noted location. Case is under investigation.
A 48-year-old female was cited for giving a peace officer a false name and warrant arrest at 82nd Avenue and Hemlock Lane.
Thursday, Oct. 7
9400 block of Fernbrook Lane — There was a report of a disturbance by an unknown male party at an event going on in the park. Officer’s spoke to the male and advised him to leave which he did.
11500 block of Fountains Drive — There was a reported shoplifting of two guitars at the listed location. Case is currently being investigated.
13300 block of Maple Knoll Way — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle that had appeared to follow the reporting party on a run which made her uncomfortable. Report served as informational at this time.
A 22-year-old male was cited for assault and drive by shooting on the 9100 block of Zanzibar Lane.
A 42-year-old male was cited for disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, and warrant arrest at I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway.
Friday, Oct. 8
7500 block of Vinewood Court — There was a report of suspicious activity call regarding a possible scam by mail.
12800 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — There was a report of check forgery.
7800 block of Main St. — There was a report of two males who had broken into the store and gone through the cash register. Case is under investigation.
Saturday, Oct. 9
13500 80th Circle — There was a report of a stolen wallet from a vehicle. No known suspects.
Pineview Lane and 85th Place — Officers responded to a possible drunk person issue. The people in question stated they didn’t need assistance and walked to the place they were staying with no further issue.
Interstate 494 & East Fish Lake Road — A 37-year-old male driver was arrested for providing an officer with a false name and suspected marijuana.
A 37-year-old male was cited for fourth degree damage to property and assault on the 7600 block of Zinnia Way.
Other
During this time period there were 35 property damage traffic accidents and nine property damage injury traffic accidents.
