The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Jan. 31
9500 block of Blackoaks Lane — There was a report of customer trouble. Officer responded and found dispute between delivery person and staff. The situation was mediated and there were no further issues.
15300 block of Grove Circle —— There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and the 22-year-old male suspect was located in the parking lot of the business and subsequently arrested for felony theft.
15900 block of 73rd Place — There was a report of a snowmobile complaint. Officer responded and located the machine at a nearby residence. The individual was informed of city ordinance and stated they would comply.
A 28-year-old female was cited for second degree assault on the 16800 block of 91st Ave.
A 35-year-old male was cited for first degree possession of cocaine or methamphetamine, receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm at Elm Creek Blvd. and 80th Circle.
A 36-year-old female was cited for receiving stolen property and possession of not a small amount of marijuana at Elm Creek Blvd. and 80th Circle.
Monday, Feb. 1
Elm Creek Blvd. & 80th Circle — An officer on routine patrol conducted traffic stop for violation. Contact with the driver indicated presence of narcotics and the two occupants were subsequently arrested for fifth degree possession among other charges.
13500 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of theft of a vehicle. Officer responded and found vehicle parked outside of business had been stolen. The incident is under further investigation.
6100 block of Eagle Lake Drive — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with homeowner who suspected vehicle parked in driveway of residence was burglary attempt. It was determined the occupant was a delivery driver at the incorrect address. There were no issues.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
9000 block of Zachary Lane — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found catalytic converter had been stolen from vehicle parked outside of business. No suspect information.
17400 block of 91st Ave. — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated unemployment benefits had been requested under their name. No suspect information.
11900 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of theft. Officer responded and found package containing medications had been stolen. No suspect information.
A 21-year-old male was cited for drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia at Hwy. 610 and Hemlock Lane.
A 35-year-old male was cited for violating an order for protection on the 11200 block of 86th Ave.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
9500 block of Zachary Lane — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found audio and fishing equipment had been stolen from storage unit. The incident is under further investigation.
13700 block of 83rd Way — There was a report of harassment. Officer responded and found employee had been the subject of unauthorized photos and videos by customer. Advised to call if the individual returned and trespass notice can be served.
6300 block of Quinwood Lane — There was a report of theft of mail. Officer responded and found package had been delivered but stolen. No suspect information.
A 33-year-old male and a 35-year-old female were cited for fifth degree drug possession and possession hypodermic needle at Hemlock Lane and I-694.
A 53-year-old male was cited for driving after revocation, fifth degree drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, open bottle, and fail to signal turn at I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway.
Thursday, Feb. 4
11800 block of Red Fox Drive — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found a tool set had been stolen overnight from vehicle parked in driveway. No suspect information.
8500 block of Sycamore Lane — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact with individual who was victim of an email scam involving gift cards. The incident is under further investigation.
12900 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and the two adult male suspects were subsequently arrested for felony theft and trespassed from the business.
A 32-year-old male was cited for driving after suspension, fifth degree drug possession, theft of vehicle, DWI, receiving stolen property, and traffic collision at I-494 and Bass Lake Road.
Friday, Feb. 5
9700 block of Nathan Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated nails had been placed on driveway overnight behind two vehicles. No suspect information.
Merrimac Lane & 89th Ave. — There was a report of customer trouble. Officer responded and found taxi driver and customer involved in dispute. The situation was mediated on scene and no charges stemmed from the incident.
9100 block of Zanzibar Lane — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated children had been playing inside. Advised of complaint. No further issues.
Saturday, Feb. 6
11500 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — There was a report of damage to property. Officer responded and found windows were broken and light fixtures damaged at construction site. No suspect information.
7700 block of Main St. — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer made contact with occupant of vehicle parked outside of business. The individual stated they were waiting for the store to open and apparently fell asleep. There were no issues.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and the 39-year-old female was subsequently arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed from the business.
A 45-year-old male was cited for fifth degree assault on the 6500 block of Pineview Lane.
A 25-year-old male was cited for driving after suspension at Elm Creek Blvd. and County Road 81.
A 51-year-old male was cited for assault on the 6700 block of Vicksburg Lane.
Other
During this time period there were 19 property damage traffic accidents and seven property damage injury traffic accidents.
