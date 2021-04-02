The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of March 14 to 20, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, March 14
7000 block of Magda Drive — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found catalytic converter had been stolen from vehicle. No suspect information.
7500 block of Vinewood Court — There was a report of theft by swindle. Officer made contact with victim who stated they had been scammed a large amount of money via email. No suspect information.
9200 block of Ives Lane — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found intoxicated individual on deck of a home. The adult female was provided a ride to her residence and released to a sober party.
A 39-year-old female was cited for driving after revocation and fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana at I-94 and Weaver Lake Road.
A 32-year-old female was cited for fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana at I-94 and Weaver Lake Road.
Monday, March 15
11400 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of a weapons complaint. Officer responded and found individual inside the store pretended to shoot employees with toy guns. The adult male was subsequently trespassed from the business.
16800 block of 91st Ave. — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found two bikes and various items had been stolen from vehicles parked in underground garage. The incident is under further investigation.
9400 block of Garland Lane — There was a report of threats. Business had received threatening email from unknown individual. Extra patrol advised.
Tuesday, March 16
13800 block of Grove Drive — An officer on routine patrol conducted welfare check of individual parked outside of business. The 20-year-old female was found to be in possession of narcotics and was subsequently arrested for fifth degree possession.
8000 block of Jefferson Hwy. — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with owner who could not locate vehicle in parking lot of business. A tow truck driver subsequently arrived on scene and relayed the wrong vehicle had been repossessed.
9200 block of Wellington Lane — There was a report of a civil matter. Officer responded and found there was a disagreement over service between customer and staff. The situation was mediated, and the parties resolved matters further.
Wednesday, March 17
12100 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found suspect had stolen merchandise and left in vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
6500 block of Zircon Lane — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated fraudulent unemployment claim had been made in their name. No suspect information.
9500 block of Zircon Court — There was a report of loud music. Officer made contact with the homeowner who was advised of the complaint and was cooperative.
A 28-year-old female was cited for assault on the 6400 block of Sycamore Lane.
A 35-year-old female was cited for trespass notice served on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Thursday, March 18
11300 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and the adult female suspect was subsequently arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed from the business.
West Fish Lake Road & Weaver Lake Road — There was a report of a vehicle fire. Officer responded and found vehicle’s engine had started on fire. Stood by until fire department arrived and took over the scene.
9400 block of Ranchview Lane — There was a report of a suspicious person. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated unknown male had been taking photographs of residences. Unable to locate.
Friday, March 19
16900 block of Elm Road — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated construction generator is left on overnight which disturbs sleep. The situation referred for follow-up.
6500 block of Zircon Lane — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated unemployment claim was fraudulently made in their name. No suspect information.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found suspect had stolen merchandise. The adult female was subsequently arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed.
A 38-year-old female was cited for careless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fourth degree DWI at Hwy. 610 and Zachary Lane
Saturday, March 20
13000 block of 83rd Ave. — There was a report of an animal complaint. Officer responded and found muskrat stuck in fence. The animal was safely extracted and relocated in a nearby park.
13700 block of 83rd Way — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with individual sleeping in vehicle outside of business. The adult male stated he was waiting for it to open. There were no issues.
6600 block of Ives Lane — There was a report of harassment. Officer made contact with victim who stated they had received phone calls requesting payment by gift cards. Advised it was a common scam.
A 35-year-old male was cited for violating a no contact order at I-94 and I-494.
Other
During this time period there were 21 property damage traffic accidents and two property damage injury traffic accidents.
