Sunday, Oct. 23
- 13500 block of 96th Place — Report of a stolen purse in a homeowner’s kitchen. No suspects.
- 11800 block of 80th Ave. — Report of a noise complaint at the noted location. No violations.
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Report of a theft from auto in a business parking lot. Case is under investigation.
Monday, Oct. 24
- 9000 block of Garland Lane — Report of a stolen wallet inside of a vehicle parked inside an open garage. No suspects.
- 11300 block of Bass Lake Road — A 24-year-old female was arrested for a warrant and providing a peace officer with a false name.
- A 31-year-old male was cited for possessing a fraudulently-altered ID, driving after cancellation and giving a peace officer a false name.
- A 31-year-old male was cited for obstructing a parking space on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
- A 28-year-old male was cited for giving a peace officer a false name, theft and warrant arrest on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
- 11700 block of 80th Ave. — An officer was dispatched to a theft from a vehicle in a parking garage. No suspects.
- 9800 block of 69th Ave. — Report of an individual’s credit card being used fraudulently. Case is being investigated.
- 16500 block of 96th Ave. — Report of a stolen leaf blower from the back of a truck in the parking lot of a business. No suspects.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
- 7000 block of Quantico Lane — Report of a stolen “no trespassing sign” at a property. No suspects.
- 11500 block of Fountains Drive — Officers were dispatched to a theft of multiple pairs of shoes at the listed business. Case is under investigation.
- 12100 block of 86th Ave. — Officers were dispatched to report of shots fired. It later turned out it was fireworks.
- An 18-year-old male was cited for interfering with a 911 call and fourth degree damage to property on the 9300 block of Upland Lane.
Thursday, Oct. 27
- 9500 block of Upland Lane — Officers were dispatched to a found backpack with marijuana inside. Case is under investigation to identify the suspect.
- 12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of a stolen wallet from a vehicle parked in a commercial gym parking lot. No suspects.
Friday, Oct. 28
- 11600 block of Lakeland Drive — Report of a dumped lawnmower in the street. Verbal warning given.
- 12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to an employee’s stolen purse after it was sitting on a table. No suspects.
- A 54-year-old female was cited for theft and trespass notice served on the 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane.
- A 21-year-old male was cited for theft on the 13800 block of Grove Drive.
- A 25-year-old male and a 33-year-old male were cited for obstructing firefighting on the 13400 block of 73rd Place.
Saturday, Oct. 29
- 10700 block of 89th Ave. — Officers were dispatched to a hit and run report. Case is being investigated.
- 11800 block of Fountains Way — Report of several individuals camped out in a hotel parking lot. All parties agreed to leave.
- 7000 block of Quantico Lane — Acommunity service officer was dispatched to a barking dog complaint. Upon arrival, there was no violation witnessed.
Other
- During this time period there were 28 property damage traffic accidents and three property damage injury traffic accidents.
