The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of July 12 to 25, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, July 12
Hemlock Lane & Elm Creek Blvd. — An officer on routine patrol observed suspicious vehicle parked outside of business. Contact was made with the 33-year-old male driver who exhibited signs of intoxication. The suspect was arrested for DWI refusal.
Hwy. 610 & Revere Lane — There was a report of a vehicle fire. Officer responded and found driver had evacuated a semi-truck that was fully engulfed. Assisted the fire department and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
16500 block of 92nd Ave. — There was a report of a lift assist. Officer responded and found adult female had fallen. Assistance was provided, there was no injury, and family member was present to give further care.
A 46-year-old male was cited for violating a no contact order on the 7200 block of Forestview Lane.
A 38-year-old male was cited for third degree DWI and careless driving at County Road 81 and Zachary Lane.
Monday, July 13
12500 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer made contact with adult male sleeping on the grass. There were no concerns and the individual was given a resource card.
11600 block of 96th Ave. —There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact with individual who was a victim of fraudulent unemployment claim. No suspect information.
7200 block of Forestview Lane — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found laptop computer had been stolen from vehicle parked outside of business. No suspect information.
A 31-year-old male was cited for possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, fifth degree possession of methamphetamine, failure to signal turn, obstructing the legal process and broken headlight/taillight on the 17400 block of 68th Ave.
A 20-year-old female was cited for liquor furnish/purchase under 21 and officer alcohol compliance on the 7800 block of Vinewood Lane.
A 61-year-old female was cited for furnishing liquor to a minor on the 16700 block of 94th Ave.
A 23-year-old male was cited for furnishing liquor to a minor and alcohol compliance on the 9600 block of Grove Circle.
A 41-year-old male was cited for furnishing liquor to a minor and alcohol compliance on the 7400 block of E. Fish Lake Road.
A 25-year-old female was cited for furnishing liquor to a minor and alcohol compliance on the 18700 block of 70th Way.
Tuesday, July 14
17000 block of 66th Place — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated fraudulent account had been activated in their name as well as additional unauthorized charges. No suspect information.
13700 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with individual who was advised of concerns due to his standing outside of business with his eyes closed. The adult male stated he was fine and was just meditating while waiting for his wife.
13400 block of 91st Place — There was a report of harassment. Officer made contact with adult female who stated another woman had been calling repeatedly and texting harassing messages. Upon speaking with both parties there was conflicting information. No charges were pursued.
A 30-year-old male was cited for no contact order on the 17500 block of 96th Ave.
A 24-year-old male was cited for fifth degree possession of methamphetamine, fifth degree possession of marijuana, possessing or selling marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle with expired registration at I-694 and Hemlock Lane.
Wednesday, July 15
13500 block of Grove Drive — An officer responded to a traffic complaint. Contact was made with the driver who was operating the vehicle without headlights. The 35-year-old male indicated signs of impairment and was arrested for second degree DWI.
9600 block of Merrimac Lane — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact with owner who stated a bag containing sports equipment was stolen overnight from unlocked vehicle parked in driveway. No suspect information.
11300 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found suspect had stolen alcohol from business and left in vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
A 26-year-old male was cited for fifth degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fleeing a police officer on the 13700 block of 83rd Way.
Thursday, July 16
11000 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of disorderly conduct. Officer responded and found customer had become unruly with employee over disagreement. The individual was told to leave the premise and did so without further issue.
11900 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of a juvenile problem. Officer made contact with individual who had observed juveniles riding on hood of vehicle. A verbal altercation had taken place before they drove off. Unable to locate.
6500 Block of Lancaster Lane — There was a report of a fireworks complaint. Officer made contact with the homeowner who was informed that due to the late hour it was not advisable. No further problems.
Friday, July 17
I-94 & Maple Grove Parkway — An officer on routine patrol observed vehicle driving erratically. Contact was made with the 31-year-old male who indicated signs of impairment and was arrested for fifth degree possession of controlled substance.
17500 block of 75th Ave. — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer responded to the scene where a group of juveniles were using a neighborhood pool. Advised that due to the late hour and the complaint, they would need to return to their homes which they did without further issue.
12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found window on business broken and items stolen. The incident is under further investigation.
A 32-year-old female was cited for fifth degree selling marijuana, and driving after revocation at 73rd Ave. and Forestview Lane.
A 34-year-old male was cited for fifth degree selling marijuana at 73rd Ave. and Forestview Lane.
Saturday, July 18
9800 block of Norwood Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with individual sleeping inside vehicle parked in front of residence. The adult male stated he had worked long hours and pulled into the neighborhood to sleep because he knew it was unsafe for him to continue. Advised of concern and he was led to another location to sleep.
15300 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of trespass. Officer responded to business where two individuals had attempted to steal merchandise. They were trespassed from the business.
Hemlock Lane & 73rd Ave. — An officer on routine patrol observed vehicle driving without headlights. Contact was made with the adult female driver who was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Sunday, July 19
7800 block of Queensland Lane — There was a report of a loud party. Officer responded and found group of juveniles having a party at the residence. Advised of the complaint and the individuals arranged for rides home.
Jefferson Hwy. & Elm Creek Blvd. — An officer was dispatched to vehicle in ditch. Contact with the driver revealed signs of impairment. The 68-year-old female was arrested for third degree DWI.
18600 block of 65th Place — There was a report of vandalism. Officer responded and found lawn of residence had been damaged by gasoline. The incident is under further investigation.
An 18-year-old male was cited for assault on the 12500 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
A 48-year-old female was cited for disorderly conduct and assault on the 11900 block of 73rd Ave.
A 24-year-old male was cited for criminal damage to property on the 13600 block of Grove Drive.
A 24-year-old female was cited for second degree DWI and driving after revocation at 94th Ave. and Garland Lane.
A 27-year-old male was cited for violating a no contact order at 94th Ave. and Garland Lane.
Monday, July 20
11600 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — There was a report of harassment. Officer responded and found individual had received harassing messages and phone calls from acquaintance. The party was advised to stop contact. No charges currently pursued.
9500 block of Ranchview Lnane — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact with victim who stated fraudulent transaction had occurred on bank account. No suspect information.
15300 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found suspect had stolen items and left the scene. The incident is under further investigation.
Tuesday, July 21
10700 block of 95th Place — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated car alarm had gone off and vehicle had been gone through. No suspect information.
9600 block of Harbor Lane — There was a report of an assault. Officer responded and found two co-workers had been involved in a verbal altercation and one party allegedly assaulted the other. The incident is under further investigation.
11900 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of a juvenile problem. Officer responded to complaint of juveniles running through building, knocking on doors, and running away. Unable to locate.
A 28-year-old male was cited for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to obey traffic control device.
Wednesday, July 22
6200 block of Ranier Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with homeowner who had observed on surveillance video two males walking up to doors of residences along the street. Gone on arrival. Advised to call if anything further noted.
9200 block of Garland Lane — There was a report of vehicle theft. Officer responded and found vehicle had been stolen from underground parking garage. The incident is under further investigation.
8000 block of Everest Lane — There was a report of an animal complaint. Officer responded and found small snake in homeowner’s garage. It was safely removed. No further assistance needed.
A 22-year-old male was cited for fourth degree DWI on the 11200 block of 93rd Ave.
A 39-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
A 26-year-old male was cited for fifth degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at 83rd Way and Zinnia Lane.
A 29-year-old female was cited for possession of hypodermic syringe or needle at 83rd Way and Zinnia Lane.
Thursday, July 23
12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found checkbook and credit cards stolen from vehicle parked outside of business with subsequent fraudulent transactions occurring. No suspect information.
13300 block of Bass Lake Road — There was a report of customer trouble. Officer responded and found three males had parked in the back of the business depositing garbage. Gone upon arrival.
Elm Creek Blvd. & Weaver Lake Road — An officer on routine patrol made contact with driver of vehicle for erratic driving conduct. The 39-year-old male indicated signs of impairment and was arrested for second degree DWI.
Friday, July 24
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found a 27-year-old male had stolen merchandise. The suspect was arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed from the business.
8200 block of Main St. — There was a report of lift assist. Officer responded and found individual had fallen. Assistance was provided, there was no injury, and family member was present to give further care.
16800 block of 89th Place — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact with individual who stated they had been victim of a Social Security phone scam. Advised regarding further reporting.
A 34-year-old female was cited for theft on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
Saturday, July 25
6300 block of Vinewood Lane — There was a report of harassment. Officer made contact and found individual received several harassing text messages from acquaintance. Advised regarding no contact order.
6800 block of Magda Drive — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found couple involved in verbal dispute in parking lot. The male party stated he had arranged another ride and left the scene. No further issues.
13600 block of 83rd Way — There was a report of an assault. Officer responded and found employee and individual had been involved in a disagreement and assault allegedly occurred. The incident is under further investigation.
A 27-year-old male was cited for third degree DWI, and careless driving at I-494 and I-94.
Other
During this time period there were 33 property damage traffic accidents and eight property damage injury traffic accidents.
