The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of July 4 to 10, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, July 4
14000 block of 95th Ave. — Police were dispatched to a theft of an Amazon package that had occurred while the homeowner was out of town. There is no suspect information at this time.
12200 block of 87th Ave. — Officers were dispatched to a suspicious activity call in where the reporting party thought they heard someone in the basement and wanted it checked. Officers searched the basement and did not locate anyone. Call cleared.
8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — Officers were dispatched to an alarm at the noted location. There was a shattered window at the front of the building and shattered glass jewelry case in which jewelry was missing. This case is currently under investigation.
Monday, July 5
Ives Lane & 92nd Ave. — There was a report of fireworks being lit off in the street. Police contacted the homeowner and advised them to stop lighting off fireworks. They agreed.
Elm Creek Blvd. & Fountains Drive — After noticing a vehicle weaving in and out of its lane without signaling, officers pulled the driver over. The 58-year-old male driver performed field sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested for DWI.
Hemlock Lane & Main Street — Officers pulled a vehicle over for expired tabs. Upon stopping the vehicle, the officer learned that the vehicle did not have insurance on it by the owner. The driver was given a citation for uninsured vehicle-owner violation.
Tuesday, July 6
16500 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of a theft by two unidentified suspects. The suspects fled with the items in a stolen vehicle.
11800 block of 73rd Ave. — When the manager came to open up the restaurant in the morning, she realized the safe and cash was missing. There are no known suspects at this time and this case in under investigation.
12700 block of 84th Ave. — A resident had reported trouble with his neighbor not respecting property lines. Referred him to the townhouse association as they could offer better assistance.
A 41-year-old male was cited for fourth degree DWI and careless driving at Weaver Lake Road and Elm Creek Blvd.
A 65-year-old male was cited for disorderly conduct and trespass notice served on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Wednesday, July 7
17500 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of a scam that occurred where the reporting party saw an advertisement on TV for Amazon Prime. Her bank information was stolen. Referred her to the Internet Crime Complaint Center.
9870 block of Maple Grove Parkway — An off-duty officer observed a male sitting in his vehicle and leaning over smoking an unknown substance out of a straw. The police were notified and a K-9 was brought to do a narcotic check on the vehicle. Officers found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The 24-year-old male was arrested.
10400 block of Quaker Lane — There was a report of three baby raccoons stuck in the garage. Two community service officers were able to capture the three baby raccoons and bring them to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.
A 20-year-old male was cited for operation of bicycle at night without required equipment and obstructing the legal process on the 9800 block of Revere Lane.
Thursday, July 8
Lancaster Lane & 101st Place — There was a report of a littering complaint where someone observed a vehicle dump yard waste near the shopping plaza.
12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — An unknown male pushed a shopping cart full of merchandise out of the store past the last point of sale without attempting to make a purchase. He left prior to officers arrival.
9400 Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of an intoxicated male in front of a store. The male was issued a citation for abuse of intoxicating substances and trespassed from the store.
Friday, July 9
6400 block of Sycamore Lane — Officers responded to a report of a lawnmower on fire. The fire was too large to contain with a fire extinguisher and Maple Grove Fire responded and cleared the scene.
12800 block of 73rd Place — The department dispatched to a call regarding the theft of a catalytic converter while parked in the driveway. There are no suspects at this time.
9700 block of Union Terrace Lane — Officers dispatched to an accident report where it appeared someone drove through a homeowner’s front yard striking their mailbox and flowers. At this time, there is no suspect information.
Saturday, July 10
10700 block of Boundary Creek Terrace — Officers were dispatched to a fireworks complaint at the noted address. They received a verbal warning.
8900 block of Kirkwood Court — There was a report of a car fire in a driveway. The SUV was parked with visible flames poring out of the front end of the car in the engine compartment. No injuries. MGFD responded and eventually put the fire out.
7200 block of Forestview Lane — There was a report of a disturbance in where someone was banging on a hotel door and then running away repeatedly. Advised the RP to call if it kept happening.
A 39-year-old male was cited for predatory offender fails to fulfill registration requirement on the 7200 block of Forestview Lane.
A 21-year-old female was cited for disorderly conduct and assault on the 9800 block of 102nd Ave.
A 58-year-old male was cited for assault on the 6300 block of Quinwood Lane.
Other
During this time period there were 25 property damage traffic accidents and four property damage injury traffic accidents.
