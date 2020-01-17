The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Dec. 29
96th Ave. & Maple Grove Parkway — An officer on routine patrol responded to vehicle stopped in middle of intersection. Contact was made with the 26-year-old male driver who showed signs of impairment and was arrested for fourth degree DWI.
I-694 & Hemlock Lane — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer made contact with panhandler who was advised of safety concerns. No further assistance needed.
11200 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of a disturbance. Officer responded and found two couples involved in a verbal dispute due to traffic complaint. No charges pursued.
A 28-year-old male was cited for theft by swindle on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane N.
Monday, Dec. 30
7800 block of Main St. — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found cell phone had been stolen from vehicle while parked outside of business. No suspect information.
16800 block of 79th Ave. — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with individual who had heard gunshots nearby. The area was thoroughly checked and no one was located.
10200 block of Nathan Lane — There was report of a domestic. Officer responded and found two intoxicated adult males had been involved in a verbal altercation which escalated. They agreed to separate and no charges were pursued.
A 46-year-old male was cited for assault and disorderly conduct on the 12700 block of 74th Ave. N.
A 45-year-old male was cited for warrant arrest at 8655 I-94.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
70th Place & Polaris Lane — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officer responded and found vehicle had been parked in neighborhood by male who had then left the scene. The individual was located nearby where he was removing snow for a townhome complex. There were no issues.
9900 block of 101st Ave. — There was a report of a snowmobile complaint. Officer responded and found adult male had been operating snowmobile on roadway. Advised of city ordinance. No charges.
9500 block of Blackoaks Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer responded and found individual had ordered in restaurant drive-through and then received a large amount of cash inside the bag with his food. The money was returned to the business. It was determined no crime had occurred.
A 37-year-old male was cited for violating order for protection on the 7300 block of Berkshire Way.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
11800 block of Fountains Way — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer responded and found staff had discovered three young children left unattended. The two adults responsible were located nearby and advised regarding safety concerns. No further action taken.
9600 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of a narcotics complaint. Officer made contact with occupants of hotel room who were advised they would be evicted if activity continued. There were no further issues.
12400 block of James Deane Parkway — There was a report of a disturbance. Officer responded and found two adult males had been involved in a verbal altercation which escalated. It was determined nothing criminal had occurred and no charges were pursued. The individuals complied with staff’s request to leave for the day.
A 30-year-old male was cited for violating no contact order, assault and fourth degree criminal damage to property on the 17500 block of 96th Ave.
A 29-year-old female was cited for possessing or selling small amount of marijuana and driving after revocation at Weaver Lake Road and W. Fish Lake Road.
Thursday, Jan. 2
8100 block of Main St. — There was a report of burglary. Officer responded and found computer had been stolen from garage. The incident is under further investigation.
11300 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found two suspects had stolen merchandise and left the business in a vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
13000 block of 82nd Ave. — There was a report of harassment. Officer responded and found female had been receiving unwanted communication from individual. Advised to avoid further contact by blocking numbers.
Friday, Jan. 3
Forestview Lane & Central Park Way — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officer made contact with the two adult male occupants who had been conversing and listening to music in the vehicle. They stated they were going to leave the area. There were no issues.
Maple Grove Parkway & I-94 — An officer on routine patrol conducted traffic stop. Contact was made with the 18-year-old female driver who indicated signs of impairment and was arrested for third degree DUI. The adult male passenger was arrested for felony possession of controlled substance.
13300 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of forgery. Officer responded and found forged checks had been discovered by business. The incident is under further investigation.
Saturday, Jan. 4
13800 block of 84th Place — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer responded and found loud music coming from residence. The cooperative homeowner was advised of the concern and ordinance.
12900 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer located the suspect’s vehicle nearby. The 34-year-old male was arrested for misdemeanor theft.
I-694 & Hemlock Lane — An officer on routine patrol made contact with a 20-year-old male during traffic stop who was arrested for driving without a valid license possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Other
During this time period there were 31 property damage traffic accidents.
