The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of June 6 to 12, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, June 6
16300 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of an unwanted person in the parking lot. The vehicle had been in the lot for hours and honking the horn at employees. Officers spoke with occupants of the vehicle and they stated they would leave the parking lot.
6400 Sycamore Lane — There was a report of juveniles trespassing in the apartment complex pool. This is an ongoing occurrence and management was told to secure the gate.
7760 block of Main Street — There was a report of an unknown older male making concerning comments to a minor. The vehicle left the scene and was not seen again.
A 51-year-old male was cited for receiving stolen property and theft on the 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
A 19-year-old male was cited for assault on the 9000 block of Vinewood Lane.
Monday, June 7
12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a theft at the noted location which involved two female suspects. They left the store with bags of the stolen merchandise and got into their vehicle. The vehicle wouldn’t start, so they then fled on foot and the stolen merchandise was retrieved. Case is under review.
8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of a dog running loose inside a grocery store. Employees kept the dog in the break room as they waited for officers to arrive to retrieve the dog.
Interstate 694 & Hemlock Lane — There were multiple calls about a female walking on interstate 694 on the shoulder. Officers located the female and she just needed a ride home. Officers transported her to her residence.
A 22-year-old male was cited for violating a no contact order and giving a peace officer a false name on the 13800 block of Grove Drive.
Tuesday, June 8
10600 block of Boundary Creek Terrace — There was a report of a bear sighting in someone’s backyard. Officers arrived and located the bear with at least one cub. This information was passed on to the DNR.
16000 block of 92nd Ave. — There was a report of a male in the street acting extremely “out of it” and hunched over on a bench. Upon arrival, officers noticed the individual trying to inhale chemicals from an aerosol can. The individual was transported to the hospital.
13200 block Grove Drive — There was a report of suspicious activity. A male customer had come into the establishment refusing to leave after a cash exchange could not be made. The male customer had left before officers arrived on scene.
Wednesday, June 9
Hemlock Lane & Highway 610 — There was a report of a truck crashing into a median. As officers arrived, they noticed slow speech and poor balance from the individual. After conducting field sobriety tests, the 29-year-old male driver was placed under arrest for suspected DWI.
11200 Fountains Drive — There were several thefts of various faucets reported at the noted location spanning over two weeks. This case is currently being investigated.
Bass Lake Road & Timber Crest Drive — Officers noted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and conducted a traffic stop. After speaking with the driver, the officer could smell the odor of marijuana and had reason to search the vehicle. The 19-year-old female driver was cited for speed and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 37-year-old male was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia at 83rd Way and Weaver Lake Road.
Thursday, June 10
7800 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a parking lot for a hit and run accident. Officers were able to make contacts with the driver via phone and advised him that he hit another vehicle.
8500 block of Forestview Lane — There was a report of a disturbance in which the male party was purposely making the car alarm go of due to an argument that occurred. Officers advised the arguing parties to separate for the remainder of the night.
12500 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of suspicious person that turned out to be a theft in progress. Three unidentified females were stealing items in the store and ran out of the store as the alarms were sounding. Further follow up required.
Friday, June 11
Interstate 94 & Weaver Lake Road — There was a report of ducks in the median disrupting traffic and almost causing crashes. Officers checked the area but could not locate any ducks.
7900 block of Main St. — Officers were flagged down by a tow truck driver who was attempting to tow a vehicle, however the owner was climbing on the flatbed and refusing to get down. Eventually, the involved parties were able to resolve the situation.
7510 Berkshire Way — Officers were dispatched to a possible narcotics complaint. The caller believed two individuals were smoking some sort of narcotics, but wasn’t entirely sure. Officers drove through the area and were unable to locate either subjects. Call cleared.
A 52-year-old male was cited for third degree DWI, operating a vehicle with expired registration, careless driving at Elm Creek Blvd. and 86th Avenue.
Saturday, June 12
Weaver Lake Road & Dunkirk Lane — Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling without any lights on during the evening hours. While speaking with the driver, there appeared to be an open container of alcohol in a trash bag. The driver was given an open bottle citation and a friend gave her a ride home.
9700 block of 98th Place — There was a report of an unknown male riding around a BMX bike in the neighborhood for a couple hours. Officers went and checked the area and could not locate any individual matching the description.
9200 block of Garland Lane — There was a report of theft regarding multiple tires/rims from an individual’s apartment complex’s parking stall. This case is being investigated.
A 23-year-old female was cited for DWI and careless driving at 89th Avenue and Dunkirk Lane.
Other
During this time period there were 27 property damage traffic accidents and five property damage injury traffic accidents.
