Sunday, Aug. 14
- Elm Creek Blvd. and Fountains Drive — A female was given a citation for violating the city traffic median ordinance.
- 6500 block of Garland Lane — Report of stolen patio chairs from a homeowner’s yard. No suspects.
- 9500 block of 85th Ave. — Report of a dumping complaint in a business’s dumpster. The suspect was given a citation.
Monday, Aug. 15
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — Officers were dispatched for two individuals trying to use fake currency to buy items. Both were trespassed from the property.
- 15300 block of Grove Circle — A 19-year-old female suspect was arrested for shoplifting at the noted location.
- A 37-year-old male was cited for driving not carrying proof of insurance, window tint too dark, intent to escape tax, no driver’s license in possession, obstructing the legal process, and carrying a pistol without a permit on the 16400 block of County Road 81.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — Three individuals were arrested for drug possession after a traffic stop.
- 11200 block of Fountains Drive — A driver received a citation for leaving his dog unattended in a vehicle in a parking lot.
- A 22-year-old male was cited for carrying a pistol without a permit, drugs, headlamps required, and possession of drug paraphernalia at Hwy. 610 and Maple Grove Parkway.
- A 40-year-old male was cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
- A 34-year-old male was cited for trespassing on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — Officers were dispatched to a theft in progress at the listed store. After arrival, two suspects were arrested for theft and drug possession.
- East Fish Lake Road and 81st Ave. — A 29-year-old male driver was given a citation for small possession of marijuana after a traffic stop.
- 9500 block of Kilmer Lane — Officers were called out to a theft of wiring at a business. No suspects.
- A 24-year-old male was cited for firearm violation and a 26-year-old female was cited for carrying a pistol without a permit at I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway.
- A 22-year-old male was cited for driver not carrying proof of insurance and driving after revocation at Maple Grove Parkway and Grove Circle.
Thursday, Aug. 18
- 7900 block of Wedgewood Lane — Officers were dispatched to a store for a theft that occurred. Case is pending.
- 12200 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of two stolen bicycle helmets at a store. There are no suspects.
- Elm Creek Blvd. and 80th Ave. — After a traffic stop, the passenger was arrested for first degree possession of a controlled substance.
Friday, Aug. 19
- Weaver Lake Road and 83rd Way — A male was arrested for 5th degree drug possession.
- 9300 block of Upland Lane — Report of a theft from a business. Case is under investigation.
- 14500 block of Weaver Lake Road — Officers were dispatched to a theft of a boat. Case is under investigation.
- A 28-year-old male was cited for drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia at Elm Creek Blvd. and 80th Ave.
- A 53-year-old male was cited for driving after revocation and theft on the 12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
- A 41-year-old male was cited for drugs and introducing contraband into jail at Weaver Lake Road and 83rd Way.
Saturday, Aug. 20
- 12900 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched for a report of a suspicious female laying in the grass near her vehicle. Gone on arrival.
- 18500 block of 82nd Place — Officers were dispatched to a loud party complaint. The homeowner advised they would turn the music down.
Other
- During this time period there were 31 property damage traffic accidents and 5 property damage injury traffic accidents.
