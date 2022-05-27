Sunday, May 8

- Interstate 694 — A male driver was issued a citation for possession of marijuana.

- 17600 block of 69th Place — Officers responded to a neighbor dispute call. Report was for informational purposes only.

- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — Officers were dispatched to a theft report at the listed location where the suspect stole multiple pairs of shoes and a bag. No suspect information.

Monday, May 9

- Interstate 94 and County Road 30 — A driver and passenger were both issued citations for possession of drug paraphernalia.

- 10300 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — After a suspicious activity call, officers pulled over a vehicle and issued the driver a citation for possession of marijuana.

- 16400 block of County Road 30 — A report of a burglary report at the listed business. There was money missing from the cash drawer. There are no suspects at this time.

- A 23-year-old male was cited for driving after revocation at Quinwood Lane and 62nd Place.

- A 24-year-old male was cited for driving after revocation and drug possession at Weaver Lake Road and E. Fish Lake Road.

Tuesday, May 10

- 12100 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a stolen wallet at the above business. No suspects.

- 15300 block of Grove Circle — A report of a stolen license plate in the parking lot of a grocery store. No suspects.

- A 38-year-old male was cited for theft on the 11500 block of Fountains Drive

Wednesday, May 11

- Elm Creek Blvd. and Vinewood Lane — Three individuals were arrested for theft and drug possession at the listed location after officers were alerted of a shoplifting in progress.

- 11800 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — Officers were dispatched to a barking dog complaint at an apartment complex. Advised the caller to contact apartment management regarding the issued.

Thursday, May 12

- 8100 block of Main St. — Report of a stolen catalytic converter. Case is currently under investigation.

Friday, May 13

- 6200 block of Magda Drive — Report of suspicious male caught on home surveillance tampering with vehicles at the listed residence. No loss and no suspects.

- A 35-year-old male was cited for receiving stolen property, drugs and unregistered motor vehicle on the 12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd.

- A 35-year-old female was cited for fleeing a peace officer and theft on the 12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd.

- A 34-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.

- A 63-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.

Saturday, May 14

- Dunkirk Lane and Weaver Lake Road — officers responded to report of individuals standing in the median asking for money. They were advised of the city ordinance.

- A 27-year-old male was cited for obstructing the legal process on the 12600 block of Main St.

- A 37-year-old male was cited for theft on the 12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd.

Other

- During this time period there were 23 property damage traffic accidents and four property damage injury traffic accidents.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments